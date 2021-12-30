Aaron Rodgers refuses to rule out retiring after 2021 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers was put on a clear timetable by the Green Bay Packers the moment the team drafted Jordan Love in 2020. The franchise put a succession plan in place at a time when it seemed like Rodgers was still playing at a high level.

Rodgers won the NFL MVP award last season and is on pace to do the same again this year. But he is 38 years old and openly pondering his NFL future this week.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Aaron Rodgers is not ruling out retiring after this season: "I'm just enjoying this season for this season, and playing next year will definitely be in the thought process." He says it's important for him to "not be a bum" on his way out, but play at high level. He's doing that. Aaron Rodgers is not ruling out retiring after this season: "I'm just enjoying this season for this season, and playing next year will definitely be in the thought process." He says it's important for him to "not be a bum" on his way out, but play at high level. He's doing that.

I'm just enjoying this season for this season, and playing next year will definitely be in the thought process," Rodgers said.

Rodgers is not committing to playing next season and it's possible that is because of all the uncertainty of where he stands with the Packers. Yet he made it clear that his relationship with GM Brian Gutekunst is not as bad as it may have seemed in the recent past.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Aaron Rodgers says he isn't necessarily thinking about playing "elsewhere" next season. He says the complimentary things he's said about #Packers and Brian Gutekunst have been "heartfelt," and that his relationship has grown with Gutekunst. Aaron Rodgers says he isn't necessarily thinking about playing "elsewhere" next season. He says the complimentary things he's said about #Packers and Brian Gutekunst have been "heartfelt," and that his relationship has grown with Gutekunst.

A fractured relationship with Gutekunst is what put Rodgers' Green Bay future in doubt in the first place. Winning yet another NFL MVP award may be enough for both sides to decide that staying together is for the best.

Tom Brady playing at a high level until the age of 44 has totally changed the concept of how long quarterbacks can play. Yet Rodgers retiring at the age of 38 would not be seen as some drastic early retirement.

The last thing fans want is for him to retire and then regret the decision, as Brett Favre did once he was replaced by Rodgers. The current Packers star said he isn't going to drag out this process once the offseason arrives.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Whatever he decides after this season, Aaron Rodgers says it will be a "quick decision" instead of a long, drawn-out process. He'll speak with people close to him, including key members of #Packers , after the season ends and determine how he'll move forward. Whatever he decides after this season, Aaron Rodgers says it will be a "quick decision" instead of a long, drawn-out process. He'll speak with people close to him, including key members of #Packers, after the season ends and determine how he'll move forward.

This strategy should be best for him and the Packers organization to avoid a similar situation to what happened with Favre. If Rodgers wants to play elsewhere, both sides can split early in the year so he has time to find a new team. And if he wants to stay, deciding that early allows for continued stability in the organization.

Rodgers not ruling out retirement should be notable to fans. That could mean 2021 is not only his final ride in Green Bay, but in the NFL in general. Winning the Super Bowl for a second time could mean Rodgers decides to go out on top and avoid a situation like Brady where the quarterback keeps playing until he breaks down.

