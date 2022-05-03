"MVPs are no longer what he needs" - NFL analyst believes Aaron Rodgers’ resume is incomplete without another Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers has clinched his legacy as one of the greatest signal-callers of his generation. He has consistently displayed his talent throughout his 17-year career at the Green Bay Packers, though most of his greatness has been in the regular season.

On FS1's Speak For Yourself, host and former NFL veteran Emmanuel Acho gave a somewhat controversial opinion on the quarterback.

“I understand he's won MVP, but MVPs are no longer what he needs in this junction. He needs another Super Bowl.”

It's put up or shut up time for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers got his massive three-year, $150 million extension, and he also got what he wanted in a high second-round draft pick on offense. The Packers quarterback took to the Pat McAfee show essentially begging the Green Bay front office to add weapons for him:

"We've had a lot of success with second- and third-round receivers in Green Bay. You look at Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, James Jones, obviously Davante Adams in the second round. Those guys turned out pretty good."

The Green Bay front office delivered by taking Christian Watson with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They also signed Sammy Watkins from the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. The Packers are definitely making an effort to provide Rodgers with the weapons he needs to win his second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

With Watson and Watkins now in tow, the wide receiver room cannot be used as an excuse for Rodgers any longer. Especially if the position is set to get even better, as GM Brian Gutekunst suggests it will:

"Settled probably isn't the word I would use (to describe GB's WR room). I think there's going to be a lot of chances for additions between now and the first game, but I really do like the group."

If they don't add another body to the Packers WR room, 2022 could be put up or shut up time for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

Green Bay finished last season as the first seed with a record of 13-4. They lost a tight divisional round game 13-10 to the San Frnacisco 49ers. WIth their quarterback now 38 years old, the Packers will be looking to challenge for the Super Bowl in the 2022 season.

