Aaron Rodgers to retire soon? Packers QB reveals he thought of retirement in 2021 and reveals how many more years he plans to play 

Two MVP seasons in a row have certainly burnished Aaron Rodgers' reputation in the list of the greatest quarterbacks to grace the game. But with the Green Bay Packers in a bit of disarray, how long does the superstar intend on suiting up in the NFL?

At 38 years old, Rodgers said he's only looking forward to the current season, but in a recent sitdown with Pardon My Take, the Packers QB shed some light on his plans for the future.

Toward the end of last year, Rodgers revealed that he wasn't ruling out retiring. He claimed that one of the things he was factoring in was "wanting to not be a bum on the way out and still be able to play."

In the interview with Pardon My Take this week, Rodgers elaborated on his plans for the future:

“I think deep down I realize this chapter of my life is coming to a close soon."

"When you're 21, you're thinking you're playing forever. At 38, you're a f***ing old guy. You're 38, and you're like damn, the years have really gone by, and I'm thankful for it. I wanna leave this place better than I found it."

In a separate interview with Sports Illustrated, the reigning league MVP claimed that his retirement is definitely getting closer every year.

"I’m living my life with a little more perspective about how special the journey has been and less about what you don’t have, what you couldn’t accomplish, what could’ve been," Rodgers said.

Last week, on Tom Brady's 45th birthday, Aaron Rodgers was asked if he planned on still playing in the NFL at Brady's age.

The Packers QB's reply was curt, but firm.

"No... No I don't. But happy birthday, Tom."

What happened in the offseason between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers

There was certainly some friction between the four-time MVP and the franchise last offseason. Multiple reports indicated that Rodgers would either retire or seek a trade.

The ten-time Pro Bowler ultimately ended up signing a three-year, $150 million deal, extending his stay with the Green Bay Packers. As part of the contract, Aaron Rodgers will reportedly earn a fully guaranteed $41.95 million this year as the Packers look to mount a challenge for the Super Bowl.

They will, however, have to make a run without Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

