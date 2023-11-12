Aaron Rodgers reunites with Davante Adams ahead of Jets-Raiders SNF clash

Ahead of today's matchup between the New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams met up in Las Vegas.

Adams posted a picture of the two reuniting on his Instagram story on Saturday night. The two have been close friends since their time together in Green Bay. There were rumors of the Jets possibly reuniting Rodgers with Adams this season, and there are rumblings that it could happen next season.

In 105 games played together in Green Bay, Adams caught 595 passes from Rodgers for 7,285 yards and 66 touchdowns on 903 targets.

The New York Jets tried to acquire Davante Adams at the trade deadline

With the Las Vegas Raiders struggling early on this season, many thought that star wide receiver Davante Adams would be available for trade. The New York Jets were one of the few teams that reached out to the Raiders inquiring about Adams.

The Jets were told that the team had no intentions to trade Adams, and decided to hold on to him for the rest of this season.

There's no question that Rodgers and the Jets want Adams to join their team. Recently, teammates such as Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, D.J. Reed, and Michael Carter opened up to the New York Post about welcoming Adams to the team with open arms at any time.

Adams is under contract through the 2026 season and will become a free agent in 2027. It's hard to imagine Aaron Rodgers still playing in the NFL by then, so we could see the Jets and Rodgers be aggressive next off-season in acquiring Adams.

The Raiders traded their 2022 first-round pick and second-round pick to the Green Bay Packers for Adams before the start of the 2022 season. Adams is still playing like a top-five wide receiver, and the Jets would likely have to send at least a first-round pick in exchange for Adams.