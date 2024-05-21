Aaron Rodgers reveals what kept him from taking on Vice Presidency under RFK Jr

The Aaron Rodgers experience is at full speed in New York once again. The Jets quarterback has practiced without any limitations at the start of the Organized Team Activities, and just like last year, he's one of the most coveted players for the media - this time, due to his comeback from injury.

The quarterback, however, had to address a different topic during a press conference. A report came out that he was set to become Robert F. Kennedy's vice president in his run for office, and while it never materialized, the seed was planted nevertheless.

He was asked about whether there was any truth to the rumors on Tuesday, and he revealed that there was a bit of truth in the news. At the end of the day, though, the idea was clear: he wanted to keep playing, which is why he denied Kennedy's request:

Aaron Rodgers' 2024 comeback: Jets to kick off the season against the San Francisco 49ers

The quarterback suffered an Achilles injury just four snaps into 2023 and missed the rest of the year as a result, which dashed New York's dreams of making the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Rodgers was traded from the Green Bay Packers and brought a boatload of hope to a franchise that has seen Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith, Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold become their hope of franchise quarterbacks in the past 15 years. While Rodgers isn't getting any younger, his quality is undeniable.

After getting hurt at the first Monday Night Football of the 2023 season, the league has granted the quarterback a new opportunity, as he'll start 2024 against the San Francisco 49ers also during a Monday Night Football game. This time, however, he'll not play in New York, as the game will be played at the Levi's Stadium.

The only thing that Jets fans want this season is to have hope. To dream. To feel that their quarterback isn't a problem for the team - he's already a great player and just a season with him would be better than anything they were put up to in the last 15 years.