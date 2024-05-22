Aaron Rodgers is coming off an Achilles injury, which abruptly ended his 2023 season. The New York Jets' Super Bowl dreams vanished after the first four plays of the season. But now, Rodgers is back and healthy and motivated and so are the Super Bowl aspirations.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the OTAs, Rodgers discussed his motivation entering his 20th season in the NFL. The 40-year-old quarterback understands the challenges of coming back from an Achilles injury, and he's welcoming it.

"I have a lot of motivation, Rodgers said via The Athletic. "I love the game.

"I want to play at a high level. I don’t want to go out as a bum. That’s why I put the work in. I believe in my abilities. You guys saw it today. There was no pads on, but I can obviously still throw with the best of them."

It was Day two of the Jets' Organized Team Activities. Aaron Rodgers returned to action, eight months after the Achilles injury, and put on a clinic. Coach Robert Saleh said that the four-time MVP has no medical restrictions and is doing everything.

The optimism is back in the New York Jets camp, and Aaron Rodgers is hungry to get back. He addressed the pressures of the do-or-die 2024 season.

"As you get older in the league, if you don’t perform, they’re going to get rid of you or bring in the next guy to take over,” Rodgers said via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. "It happened in Green Bay, and I’m a few years older than I was back then."

Rodgers added:

"I think if I don’t do what I know I’m capable of doing, we’re all probably going to be out of here. I like that kind of pressure, though. ... It’s not for everybody. I relish that opportunity."

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets have a tough schedule to start the 2024 season

As Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets hope to kickstart the 2024 NFL season on the right note, they will be challenged by a tough schedule. The Jets have three games in 10 days.

The gang green will being their season in San Francisco on Monday Night Football. Next, they fly to Tennessee for the Titans clash before returning home for Thursday Night Football to take on the Patriots.

Rodgers addressed the challenge and poked fun at the early-season jammed schedule.

"Supposedly we owe the league a little bit."

Rodgers was referring to the Jets' five prime-time games last year, which was affected due to his injury.

Heading into the 2024 season, the NFL schedule makers have given six prime-time games to a healthy Aaron Rodgers.