  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Aaron Rodgers reveals motivation entering 2024 season as Jets QB returns from Achilles injury: "Don't want to go out as bum"

Aaron Rodgers reveals motivation entering 2024 season as Jets QB returns from Achilles injury: "Don't want to go out as bum"

By Santosh Kumar
Modified May 22, 2024 04:22 GMT
New York Jets OTA Offseason Workout
Aaron Rodgers reveals motivation entering 2024 NFL season as Jets QB returns from Achilles injury

Aaron Rodgers is coming off an Achilles injury, which abruptly ended his 2023 season. The New York Jets' Super Bowl dreams vanished after the first four plays of the season. But now, Rodgers is back and healthy and motivated and so are the Super Bowl aspirations.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the OTAs, Rodgers discussed his motivation entering his 20th season in the NFL. The 40-year-old quarterback understands the challenges of coming back from an Achilles injury, and he's welcoming it.

"I have a lot of motivation, Rodgers said via The Athletic. "I love the game.
"I want to play at a high level. I don’t want to go out as a bum. That’s why I put the work in. I believe in my abilities. You guys saw it today. There was no pads on, but I can obviously still throw with the best of them."

It was Day two of the Jets' Organized Team Activities. Aaron Rodgers returned to action, eight months after the Achilles injury, and put on a clinic. Coach Robert Saleh said that the four-time MVP has no medical restrictions and is doing everything.

The optimism is back in the New York Jets camp, and Aaron Rodgers is hungry to get back. He addressed the pressures of the do-or-die 2024 season.

"As you get older in the league, if you don’t perform, they’re going to get rid of you or bring in the next guy to take over,” Rodgers said via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. "It happened in Green Bay, and I’m a few years older than I was back then."

Rodgers added:

"I think if I don’t do what I know I’m capable of doing, we’re all probably going to be out of here. I like that kind of pressure, though. ... It’s not for everybody. I relish that opportunity."

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets have a tough schedule to start the 2024 season

As Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets hope to kickstart the 2024 NFL season on the right note, they will be challenged by a tough schedule. The Jets have three games in 10 days.

The gang green will being their season in San Francisco on Monday Night Football. Next, they fly to Tennessee for the Titans clash before returning home for Thursday Night Football to take on the Patriots.

Rodgers addressed the challenge and poked fun at the early-season jammed schedule.

"Supposedly we owe the league a little bit."

Rodgers was referring to the Jets' five prime-time games last year, which was affected due to his injury.

Heading into the 2024 season, the NFL schedule makers have given six prime-time games to a healthy Aaron Rodgers.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी