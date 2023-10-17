Aaron Rodgers reveals how "newer innovative surgery" is aiding accelerated recovery from Achilles tear

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined the Jets this off-season after he was traded from Green Bay to NY.

With Rodgers joining the Jets as their quarterback, many viewed them as contenders. Unfortunately for the Jets, Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in their fourth offensive snap in Week 1 vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers is steadily recovering from his "season-ending" injury and is targeting a return to the field this season.

A report floating around this morning that said Rodgers could return as soon as Week 15. Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show and spoke about his recovery from his injury.

"I believe in the power of intention, in the power of your mind and willpower. Dr. Neal ElAttrache did an innovative surgery, and I asked him if we could push it if we could push it beyond the normal protocols. Cam Akers had the same surgery and returned in about five months, but I've just wanted to do things quicker and smarter."

Shortly after he injured his Achilles, Rodgers called out those who doubted him on the Pat McAfee Show.

“I think what I’d like to say is give me the doubts, the timetables, all the things that you think can, should, or will happen because all I need is a little extra percent of inspiration. That’s all I need. So, give me your doubts and prognostications and then watch what I do.”

Can Aaron Rodgers return from his Achilles tear and lead the New York Jets to a Super Bowl?

It is still difficult to imagine that Rodgers will be back on the playing field this season after tearing his Achilles on September 11, 2023.

If he can return this season, he probably won't be playing 100% healthy. He could re-injure his Achilles, especially at 39 years of age.

The Jets are currently 3-3 under Zach Wilson and have picked up wins over the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rodgers can lead the Jets on a deep playoff run if he returns healthy late in the season.

