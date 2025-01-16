Aaron Rodgers reveals NFL media's "big problem" amid Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson MVP buzz

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will be facing each other in the best game of the Divisional Round. The Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills will face off in the final game of the weekend and the expectation is high for the upcoming game.

Lamar and Allen are considered the two favorites for the MVP award in the 2024 season. The awards do not consider postseason games in their votes, but a playoff showdown between the two players is all that NFL fans want to see.

The MVP discussion in 2024 has shifted in recent weeks, and Aaron Rodgers doesn't agree with how the media changed the narrative between who should be the winner:

This is the problem, and I'm just prognosticating here. But [the] big problem in the football media is, what's going to happen to the loser of that game? Both guys had incredible seasons, right? Josh, until the media, which has a big sway, kind of jumped on the Lamar train - which I don't blame them, because he had an incredible season, too. But it seemed like it was Josh's MVP to win. He had a phenomenal season, arguably the best player in the league. And the other guy who would probably be in the conversation, besides Saquon, is Lamar Jackson, and just a little ho-hum 41 and 4 season for him. But again, they both haven't won or been to a Super Bowl, which is everybody's measuring stick for giving somebody some sort of elite status that we have to grovel to receive from the media.

Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen: When will Ravens vs. Bills play?

The game between seeds #2 and #3 in the AFC will be played on Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET. It's the final game of the week, with two contests to be played on Saturday and the two others a day later.

The winner of the Bills-Ravens game will play against the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans game in the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 26.

Super Bowl LIX will be played on the Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, on February 9.

