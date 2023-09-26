Aaron Rodgers reveals specifics of conversation with Joe Burrow after Bengals QB's return to action from injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led his team to a 19-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night despite dealing with an injury. If anyone knows what it's like to deal with an injury during the season, it's Aaron Rodgers.

On his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday afternoon, the New York Jets quarterback spoke about Burrow's performance.

"Joe and I had a conversation this week, and for him to just tough it out, I don't think people realize how much pain and limited mobility he was in for him to gut it out and make those plays," Rodgers said.

"I texted him that's what great competitors do, they show up and play through the pain and don't make it a big deal. But only him and people in his inner circle know what pain he went through, and I give him a lot of credit for it."

Aaron Rodgers said that he texted Joe Burrow to inquire about his calf injury.

Burrow and the Bengals (1-2), who are last in the AFC North, earned their first win of the season with the help of the special teams squad.

Joe Burrow weighs risks of playing with calf injury

Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury during training camp. Despite that, he has started every game this season. He appeared to reinjure his calf last week in a 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and there was a question as to whether he would play on Monday night.

Burrow suited up for the Cincinnati Bengals as they took on the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of Super Bowl LVI. He completed 26 of 49 passes for 259 yards.

Asked after the game about the potential of not playing on Monday night, Burrow said:

“There is risk to go out there and potentially reinjure it. But there’s also the risk to not go out there and be 0–3. So, I wanted to be out there for my guys, and I was confident that I would be able to do what I needed to get the win.”

