Aaron Rodgers reveals thoughts on Saints’ Jimmy Graham being back in business

Jimmy Graham sat out the entire 2022 NFL season and appeared to be potentially considering retirement from his excellent career. That no longer seems to be the case, at least not yet, as he recently signed a new one-year contract to join the New Orleans Saints for the 2023 NFL season. He is a legendary tight end in their franchise's history, so he will likely receive a warm welcome.

Graham checked in with the Saints at the beginning of training camp, giving him a bit more than a month to get back up to speed and prepare for Week 1. He's apparently well-respected around the NFL as plenty of fans and players seem excited to see him return to the football field. One of those players is Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers shared a video of Jimmy Graham catching a pass at practice to his personal Instagram stories with the following caption:

"Love this so much JG is back!"

Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Graham are former teammates with the Green Bay Packers. They spent two years together as Graham combined to record 93 receptions for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns. He also added seven receptions for 108 yards during their appearance in the NFL Playoffs following the 2019 season.

Graham departed for their divisional rivals, the Chicago Bears, following their two-year run together. While Rodgers remained with the Packers, the upcoming 2023 NFL season will be his first with a new team. He was traded to the New York Jets, while Graham goes back with the Saints, where he spent the prime years of his career.

Jimmy Graham's legendary career with Saints

During his time at the New Orleans Saints, Jimmy Graham was not only one of the best tight ends in the NFL, but one of the most dangerous offensive weapons. He was a key contributor to one of the most dominant offenses in NFL history, led by quarterback Drew Brees and head coach Sean Payton.

The Saints selected Graham in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft and he immediately made an impact by scoring five touchdowns in his rookie season. He followed that up with his best statistical season of his career in year two, including 99 receptions for 1,310 yards and 11 touchdowns.

This started a streak of three consecutive seasons recording at least 85 receptions and 850 yards. He also racked up five Pro Bowl appearances and a first-team All-Pro selection. He remains one of the best offensive weapons in the Saints history.