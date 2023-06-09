Aaron Rodgers reveals whether Zach Wilson has made life 'hell' for him in QB battle

Aaron Rodgers is loving his life in New York following the blockbuster move from Green Bay Packers. He has been engaged with the team during the OTAs and has often been seen in public as well.

Zach Wilson, who had a dismal season for the Jets last season, claimed a few months ago that he would make life hell for the veteran quarterback that the team will sign this offseason.

Now that Rodgers has arrived, the four-time NFL MVP has finally spoken about Wilson, and he has revealed whether the former second-overall pick has made things difficult for him. Here's what he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He’s been incredible. He hasn’t made my life hell every day."

The New York Jets played well above everyone's expectations last season and could have easily made the playoffs had Zach Wilson played well. Due to it, Wilson was benched, and the franchise opted to go all in to get Rodgers.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback comes to New York with high expectations, and anything less than making the playoffs would be a massive letdown.

With the improved situation around him in New York as compared to Green Bay, Rodgers has the potential for an MVP-worthy season in 2023.

Field Yates @FieldYates



“He’s been incredible. He hasn’t made my life hell everyday.” Aaron Rodgers when asked how Zach Wilson has handled the situation he’s been in this offseason:“He’s been incredible. He hasn’t made my life hell everyday.” Aaron Rodgers when asked how Zach Wilson has handled the situation he’s been in this offseason: “He’s been incredible. He hasn’t made my life hell everyday.” 😂 https://t.co/aWR2i3Ghr8

Zach Wilson will learn a lot from Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson: New York Jets Offseason Workout

Zach Wilson grew up idolizing Aaron Rodgers, and now he'll have the opportunity to work alongside him in the quarterback room. The young quarterback can learn a lot from Rodgers and that could benefit him in the long run.

Wilson is still seen as the franchise's future quarterback for the post-Rodgers era, which is why the former BYU quarterback must step up and mature both as a player and a person.

Zach Wilson recently spoke about how he can't be bitter about the situation that he finds himself in as he didn't play well last season. Here's what he said:

“I can’t be bitter, I didn’t perform well. Of course I would like to be the guy, at first, you’re not always happy about that. But I’m extremely psyched that out of any quarterback we could’ve brought in, it was him.”

Rodgers' presence has brought excitement back among the Jets fanbase and the upcoming season is going to be quite fun for them. Hopefully, the team will be able to have success.

Jets Videos @snyjets "Of course I would like to be the guy. At first, you're not always happy about that. But I'm extremely psyched that out of any QB we could've brought in, it was him."



Zach Wilson on the Jets' trade for Aaron Rodgers: "Of course I would like to be the guy. At first, you're not always happy about that. But I'm extremely psyched that out of any QB we could've brought in, it was him."Zach Wilson on the Jets' trade for Aaron Rodgers: https://t.co/BdGAdmOdKb

Poll : 0 votes