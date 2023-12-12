New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has always been one to think outside the box, and with former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle's production company Higher Grounds Productions, producing a movie called Leave The World Behind, Rodgers was surely going to have some thoughts.

The movie is about a family trying to make the best of a world where means of communication such as phones, the internet and television are all unavailable with the thought that hackers could be the reason why. It is an apocalyptic psychological thriller and stars Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon and Ethan Hawke.

Rodgers, who is one to question everything and is always interested in things that are a little "different," hinted that there were some interesting things that he noticed in the movie.

Aaron Rodgers talks about Barack Obama-produced movie

With the world drastically changing day by day, the thought of having no technology is something that not many think about. But in the movie 'Leave The World Behind," which Obama had input into, this is exactly what happens.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he has seen the movie and there are interesting "Easter Eggs" (a subtle hidden message in a movie) in it as well. He said:

“I have seen that movie that just came out. I thought it was thought-provoking for sure. I know a lot of people talking about predictive programming. And so there's some interesting interesting little easter eggs in there. Very unique.”

Could Aaron Rodgers return to play this season?

Houston Texans v New York Jets

Rodgers has stated that he would have to be healthy enough to return, and that the Jets would need to be in the playoffs or near enough to it for him to come back.

After their 30-6 win over the Houston Texans, the team moved to 5-8 on the season. With the Miami Dolphins (9-4) and the Buffalo Bills (7-6) in front of the Jets as they are on the outside looking in, they need to win games - starting with the Dolphins this week.

For Aaron Rodgers, there is no doubt that he wants to play football this season, but he needs to be smart about it. There is no reason for him to step on a football field if the Jets aren't in a position to make the postseason.

There has been a thought that the Week 16 clash against the Washington Commanders was the rumored return date for the player, but if the Jets lose to Miami, then they would be further behind in the playoff race.

For now, the thought of Aaron Rodgers returning in 2023 remains a good idea, but it remains just that, an idea.