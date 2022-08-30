Aaron Rodgers rips into long-time Democrat-backed U.S. Governor on Joe Rogan podcast: "They closed the beaches in California"

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience and gave a telling interview. Just about everything was covered, from Rodgers' vaccination story last year to the backlash that followed. The Packers player even had a dig at Californian governor Gavin Newsom.

The governor made the decision at the height of the pandemic to close all the beaches around the California coast where the veteran quarterback lived. The Packers player pointed this out as he and Rogan talked about the issue.

Rodgers said:

"Joe, they closed the beaches in California. They closed the beaches where I live in California and all around the coast."

Kevin Dalton @KevinForBOS Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers shred @SheilaKuehl @GavinNewsom , and California’s COVID response that closed beaches and killed 10s of thousands of small businesses. Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers shred @SheilaKuehl, @GavinNewsom, and California’s COVID response that closed beaches and killed 10s of thousands of small businesses. https://t.co/3N73VOS5ss

The decision by Newsom to close the beaches was rather perplexing for Rodgers and Rogan. The pair even took a dig at the Coast Guard for arresting a paddle-boarder who was in violation of stay-at-home rules during the pandemic's height.

Rodgers said:

"He's passing COVID to the dolphins or what? Come on, what are we doing?"

The three-hour chat between the pair brought up a lot of what was happening in 2020 and 2021 as the world struggled to come to grips with the virus.

Rodgers public enemy number one over his vaccine stance

The Green Bay Packers player took a lot of heat last year.

For most people at the height of the pandemic, it was a case of getting vaccinated to protect not only yourself, but others as well. Some chose to get the vaccine, while others did not, which is their right.

But in the 38-year-old's case, it was more how people found out he wasn't vaccinated that caused a stir. During a training camp press conference, he was asked if he was vaccinated and he responded by saying he was immunized. This led many to think he was vaccinated against COVID.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Aaron Rodgers went on the Joe Rogan podcast.



Rodgers explained how he purposely tricked the media by saying he was "Immunized."



"I had come to the conclusion that I was going to say, ‘I’ve been immunized’."



"I thought there was a possibility that... they didn’t follow up.” Aaron Rodgers went on the Joe Rogan podcast.Rodgers explained how he purposely tricked the media by saying he was "Immunized.""I had come to the conclusion that I was going to say, ‘I’ve been immunized’.""I thought there was a possibility that... they didn’t follow up.” https://t.co/x6LXma0xmQ

However, as we know, he contracted the virus and was forced to sit out for 10 days, which was a requirement for unvaccinated players. The story just went from there.

The Packers quarterback was battered from everywhere over his comments. During his weekly spot on the Pat McAfee Show, he gave his reasons as to why he chose not to get vaccinated. He pointed out that he was allergic to one of the ingredients in one of the vaccines.

The backlash that followed was enormous to say the least, and many people's opinion of the quarterback dramatically changed because of it.

For many, the vaccine stance of the quarterback from last year was long forgotten. However, with the quarterback's appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, it has brought it to light yet again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12