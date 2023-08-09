Aaron Rodgers is fitting right in with his new team.

This off-season, Rodgers was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets. The move ended Rodgers' 18-season tenure with the Packers, and even though that is the only team Rodgers knows, the 39-year-old is fitting in just fine.

With the Jets being featured on "Hard Knocks," a video came out of Rodgers and cornerback Sauce Gardner having a handshake that caught the attention of the NFL world.

Footballism @FootbaIIism

pic.twitter.com/QGdsF14fAD Sauce and Rodgers have themselves a handshake

Once the video went out, fans reacted to it on social media:

Sirius Black @loganprice26 @TheFantasyEng Get that man some ayahuasca

DM ON OF 👨🏾‍⚕️ @NotDrStretch @NYJets_Media Glad my boy back having fun on the field

Gus @Gustoon @NYJets_Media Have to say this is the most unlikeliest of friendships to happen and loving every moment of it.

Don’t recognise this team now

Point God @Givemea_bJAY The fact that him and sauce are so close is deadass mad funny lmao twitter.com/nyjets_media/s…

Elinor Penna @NFL_Elinor They need a marketing co to come up with a fantastic pasta with a Sauce Rodgers/Gardner; my vote would be a kind of fat noodle.....or maybe gnocchi ??? twitter.com/NYJets_Media/s…

As seen by the tweets, the New York Jets fans are loving the friendship that Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner. It is also a unique friendship given the fact that they are on offense and defense, and Rodgers is 39 while Gardner is 22.

Aaron Rodgers has high expectations for the Jets

With Aaron Rodgers fitting in well with the New York Jets already, the quarterback has lofty expectations for his new team.

When Rodgers was traded to the Jets, he said he felt like the Jets could win the Super Bowl. Then, to add to that, Rodgers took a pay cut out of his contract which he says was to hopefully add pieces at the trade deadline.

"This year, compared to like 2005, the amount of transactions that happen now with guys getting cut and the amount of trades — way more than before. Big names move at the trade deadline now,” Rodgers told NBCSports.com’s “Football Morning in America."

"I wanted to make sure that if somebody valuable came available that we’d be able to get him. I’m very happy with the contract. I feel great about it.”

Currently, the New York Jets are -130 to make the playoffs which translates to a 56.5% chance of making the playoffs. The oddsmakers also give Rodgers and New York a 27% chance of winning the AFC East.

The Jets open up its 2023 season on Monday, Sept. 11 at home against the Buffalo Bills.

