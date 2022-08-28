"It was a witch hunt" - Aaron Rodgers calls out NFL for trying to turn teammates against each other over COVID-19 vaccination status

Aaron Rodgers is one of the more polarizing players not just in the NFL, but in sports. His stance during the COVID-19 pandemic only accentuated this reputation of his.

In a recent interview with Joe Rogan on his podcast, the quarterback said that the NFL was on a witch hunt by asking players about their vaccination status.

“They were doing this, I called it a witch hunt, where they were asking every single player, 'Are you vaccinated?’. You know, they were asking a bunch of big quarterbacks and some guys were saying, ‘It’s personal’ or whatever."

Rodgers said he had turned down the mRNA vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna over a component in them that he said he was sensitive to. He was also skeptical of the Johnson & Johnson version since it had been connected to getting blood clots.

“I went on the CDC website and it specifically said ‘If you’re allergic to PEG, we do not recommend getting vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines'. The only other one available was Johnson & Johnson.”

Rodgers added:

“That had just got pulled at the time for blood clots. So, I looked into other options which included an immunization process through a holistic doctor. I researched and talked to probably a dozen different MDs. I found a protocol that I felt like was the best available.”

Aaron Rodgers and the media on the vaccines

In the same interview, Aaron Rodgers said that he was prepared to talk about his perspective on the vaccine, but those in the media simply sought definitive yes or no answers:

“I had come to the conclusion that I was going to say, ‘I’ve been immunized', and if there was a follow-up, then talk about my process. But I thought there was a possibility that, I say I’m immunized, maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don’t, maybe they follow up. They didn’t follow up.”

The four-time NFL MVP took the advice of Rogan last year, taking the drug Ivermectin, which provided little to no proof of being a safe or successful treatment for COVID-19.

Either way, the Green Bay Packers quarterback spoke his truth on Rogan’s podcast and it’s up to fans now to decide how to react to it.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Joe Rogan Experience and H/T Sportskeeda.

