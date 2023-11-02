Aaron Rodgers was set to lead the Jets into the 2023 season in the search for a Super Bowl. However, the four-time NFL MVP suffered a devastating season-ending Achilles injury in the team's season opener. The crowd at MetLife Stadium was stunned.

Rodgers spoke to People about the injury and feeling sad during a tough time. The 39-year-old noted his gratitude to those who have showed up for him, especially following his surgery:

"It's been a grind. Frustration, sadness — a lot of sadness... [They] brought me food, took care of me, checked on me, FaceTimed me, called me. So I'm really thankful for everybody who reached out. It was a tough time and I was in a rough place."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The newest ambassador for the watch company Zenith was at the New York Jets Week 8 game against the New York Giants. Rodgers said it was great being there and it helped him from a mental standpoint:

"I felt like I was part of the team. And when you're away from it and you're injured most days you don't feel that."

Aaron Rodgers added in his interview that he spoke to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who also suffered an Achilles injury. Rodgers has done rehab with Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, who tore his Achilles in Week 1 as well.

Rodgers and the Jets agreed to a restructured two-year, $75 million extension in July, meaning he'll be back for the 2024 season.

Aaron Rodgers' injury: How long does an Achilles tear take to heal?

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

It takes players 9-12 months to heal from surgery for a torn Achilles tendon. Some athletes have come back ahead of that timeline. According to Dr. Peter DeLuca, who spent over two decades as the team physician for the Philadelphia Eagles, age is a major factor:

“Studies have shown that age is the strongest predictor of outcome after an Achilles repair. So, the odds are not in his favor; however, there are other factors that play into this such as preexisting degeneration of the tendon and there are always exceptions to the rule particularly since he is in great physical condition.”

Expand Tweet

DeLuca feels Rodgers would be able to throw by Jets minicamp next spring and should be able to play in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

Will Aaron Rodgers be back this year?

In September, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback mentioned there's an outside chance he could play this season:

"Give me the doubts, give me the timetables, give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen, because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. That's all I need. So give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do."

The optimism comes thanks to the advent of technology and the story of Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham. Graham tore his Achilles in 2021 and came back the following years. Time will tell as to whether Aaron Rodgers will see the field again in 2023.