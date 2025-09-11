  • home icon
  Aaron Rodgers seemingly takes shot at former Jets teammate by praising DK Metcalf's work ethic 

Aaron Rodgers seemingly takes shot at former Jets teammate by praising DK Metcalf’s work ethic 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 11, 2025 04:59 GMT
Aaron Rodgers seemingly takes shot at former Jets friend by praising DK Metcalf&rsquo;s work ethic
Aaron Rodgers seemingly takes shot at former Jets teammate by praising DK Metcalf’s work ethic (Source: Imagn)

Aaron Rodgers made an impressive debut during the Pittsburgh Steelers' season opener against his former team, the New York Jets. He completed 22 of the 30 passes he attempted for 244 yards with four passing touchdowns to help his team to a 32-34 victory at MetLife Stadium.

However, it looks like he still holds a grudge against the Jets and the way they split in February. During Wednesday's media availability, Rodgers seemingly took a shot at one of his former Jets teammates while talking about the Steelers' new WR DK Metcalf.

"He (DK Metcalf) is about the right stuff," Rodgers said via ESPN's Brooke Pryor on X/Twitter. "He cares about it enough to watch the film and put in the time and take notes and ask questions and come over and sit next to me during the week at various times, trying to get on the same page and I love him.
"That's unfortunately not the standard around the league that I've been accustomed to," he added. "Now it was a lot of times in Green Bay because all of those guys that saw it like with Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, James Jones and Davante (Adams) got to watch that and he was the next guy in line.
"There's a way of going about it, but when your lead dog in the room is also a great guy, and prepares the right way, it makes it very easy for the rest of the room to just follow his lead."
While it is unclear to whom the quarterback's comments were directed, many believe it may have been directed at Jets WR Garrett Wilson. The two had shared a close bond when Rodgers initially arrived in New York. But eventually, their relationship faded after last season's disappointment.

Rodgers joined the Jets in 2023 after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. His debut campaign was cut short after a season-ending injury in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. The four-time NFL MVP made a comeback last season, but could only muster a 5-12 campaign with the team while recording 3,897 yards and 28 passing TDs.

Aaron Rodgers defends Broderick Jones after underwhelming performance in Week 1

Broderick Jones played left tackle for the first time during his NFL career against the Jets in Week 1. However, he had an underwhelming showcase protecting Aaron Rodgers on the field.

Jones allowed three sacks on his quarterback, raising questions about his capabilities on the field. However, Rodgers showcased his support for his teammate.

"I really like Brod," Rodgers said via Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Chris Adamski on X. "Got to know him during training camp, like what he's about, like his attitude, he's a genuinely positive guy. Got a lot of confidence in him watching my back."
The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Seattle Seahawks next at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1 p.m. ET.

Can Aaron Rodgers and Co. go 2-0 to start the new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Veer Badani
