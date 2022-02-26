"So generous people can't be selfish?" - Greg Jennings claps back at Aaron Rodgers' teammate for defending Packers QB

Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay has been the subject of discussion for a couple of years now. As the NFL enters the off-season, the topic has arisen once more with rumors circulating that Rodgers wants to be the highest paid player in the league.

Greg Jennings played seven seasons in Green Bay with Rodgers and was part of the team that won Super Bowl XLV.

He spoke about his personal experiences with the legendary quarterback when discussing the rumors, of which Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert did not agree with. In a post on Twitter, Benkert replied to Jennings' point of view, saying:

"L take. Lots of salt. Get a new narrative to spread. 12 is the most generous and thoughtful person I've met in the league. Not to mention the back to back best player. This sounds like it comes from a person that wanted to be that guy, but wasn't."

Jennings replied to the tweet, making light of the fact that Benkert barely plays in the NFL, by saying:

"So generous people can't display acts of selfishness. News to me. As far as wanting to be that guy. Not sure I understand you there. Are you implying a guy who plays?"

When discussing Rodgers' situation on FS1's First Things First, Jennings elaborated on personal experiences from his time in Green Bay.

He recalled when his contract was ending, along with other important players for the Packers, and likened it to the current situation. Star wide receiver Davante Adams may leave Green Bay if there isn't enough money to go around. Jennings said:

"I remember when I was up, BJ Raji was up, Clay Matthews was getting ready to be up and Aaron was getting ready to be up. Aaron Rodgers came to me when I signed my deal with the Green Bay Packers...and his words to me were 'don't be that guy, don't sign this contract and then want more money."

"Now, all of a sudden, you forget those words you have poured out and tried to pour and invest in to others. You can't do those types of things."

What next for Aaron Rodgers and his future with the Green Bay Packers?

According to Pat McAfee, Rodgers denied rumors that he wanted to become the NFL's leading earner in a text exchange between the two, calling the reports "categorically false."

The Green Bay Packers enter the off-season needing to free up over $40 million in cap space, with their star quarterback and wide receiver potentially leaving the team.

The Packers began restructuring deals with defensive lineman Kenny Clark, clearing $10.8million in cap space, but more work is needed.

If the MVP wants to return to Green Bay with the weapons, he needs to make another Super Bowl run, becoming the NFL's highest paid player probably isn't a wise choice.

