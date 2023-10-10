Aaron Rodgers sends Packers fans a message after Jordan Love's 3 INT-horror showing vs. Raiders

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Jordan Love got a hot start during the 2023 season. Through his first two games, he led the Packers to a victory over the Chicago Bears, and while he lost to the Atlanta Falcons, he was tremendous.

Love threw for a combined six touchdowns, 396 yards and no interceptions, with his passer rating being 113.5 and 123.2 in those two games.

Recently, Love hasn't been as productive and clean on the field. In his most recent game, he lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night in Week 5 while throwing no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Former Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show and supported the young quarterback and former teammate. He warned them there would be some growing pains and that Love would be fine:

“There’s going to be growing pains. We all go through it. He’s going to be just fine. They’ve got a young team. They’ve had some injuries. Aaron Jones has been out the last few weeks. He’s a dynamic player."

He added,

"Christian [Watson]’s been out, was back last week. I say, 'Packer fans, take deep breaths and trust this kid. He’s going to be around for a while.'"

Jordan Love has shown flashes of being a franchise quarterback this season

Jordan Love during Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Packers traded up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select Love. This was while Rodgers was still playing at the top of his game. Green Bay knew they would eventually have to move on from Rodgers and had faith in Love.

Love finally took over as the Packers' quarterback after the team traded Rodgers to the Jets this off-season.

With Love being the franchise quarterback, he's finally seeing a lot of time on the playing field. As mentioned, he shone in his first two regular games this season. He led the Packers to a comeback victory in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints.

Right now, the Packers sit at 2-3 and are behind the 4-1 Detroit Lions for the NFC North division.

