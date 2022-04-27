"There's no bad blood and no drama" - Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's tight schedule reportedly led to split

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have called it quits on their relationship, citing their differing schedules as the cause.

In February, the two confirmed that they had ended their engagement and relationship, stating that it wasn't working even though the split was amicable.

They recently rekindled their relationship and were spotted at a California winery together as recently as March. Now, they have once again parted ways, with sources close to the actress saying that everything was on Rodgers' terms. The source said:

"Shailene felt everything was on Aaron's terms and it wasn't making her happy."

After splitting in February, a source close to the couple stated it was due to their tight schedule. With both having demanding careers and hectic schedules, it seems the obstacles were just too great to surmount.

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show back in February, Rodgers opened up about his relationship with Woodley, saying:

"she was an amazing partner to do life with. She taught me what unconditional love looks like and that's a great gift. When you have a partner like that it just makes life so much more enjoyable."

After their split back in February, the 38-year-old signal-caller posted on Instagram about gratitude. He dedicated a section to Woodley, thanking her for everything she had done for him.

The two seem to have parted ways, though nothing has been said by either Rodgers or Woodley officially.

Aaron Rodgers will be back in Green Bay for the 2022 season and beyond

In a story that dominated the NFL headlines a couple of months ago, the Packers and Rodgers finally agreed to a contract extension to the tune of $150.8 million over the next three years.

The NFL's back-to-back MVP was contemplating his future following the close of the 2021 season. It was a season that ended in failure for him and the Packers. They fell to a lackluster 10-13 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round at Lambeau Field. During the regular season, the vaunted quarterback threw for 4415 yards, 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions. In the divisional round, he threw for 225 yards with zero touchdowns and interceptions.

There were rumors at the time that the quarterback was considering retirement or seeking a trade. Now that the situation in Green Bay has been rectified, Rodgers will be back under center in 2022.

He will, however, be without his favorite wide receiver in Davante Adams. After agreeing to a five-year $141.25 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, Adams will team up with former college quarterback Derek Carr.

