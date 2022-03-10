Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley spotted together in Florida days after breakup reports 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley were seen together in Florida stepping off a private plane. They were photographed in Palm Beach, Florida, and stayed in the city for two hours. This comes after reports of the couple calling off their engagement last month.

According to a source telling People magazine, the breakup was a mutual affair, and the two celebrities had no hard feelings for each other.

According to People magazine, the source said:

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working. They're very different people with busy careers, and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Despite the reports, the four-time MVP recently included the Big Little Lies actress in an Instagram post about things he was thankful for.

Rodgers wrote:

"@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

When the story of the breakup surfaced, it was noted a few weeks prior that the pair didn't have the same political point of view and commonly abstained from discussing societal issues.

Aaron Rodgers and his return to Green Bay

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

The sighting of the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback with Woodley comes amid the former's return to the Packers for an 18th season. He took to Twitter to announce his return to Green Bay for the upcoming 2022 season but added that the reports about the contract weren't correct.

Rodgers wrote:

"Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I 'signed.' I’m very excited to be back.”

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Rodgers and the Packers agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal that would make him the highest-paid player in league history. Per the report, Rodgers would be guaranteed $153 million.

Even though there's uncertainty if the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller will get back with Woodley, one thing is for sure: he'll be back with the Packers in 2022.

