Aaron Rodgers shares eye-opening take on LA wildfires impacting 'average Great Southern California folks'

Aaron Rodgers has played for the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets during his career, but the quarterback grew and played college football in the state of California. With the Jets' season already ended, he's back at his home getting some rest after a tough year.

Although Rodgers has returned home to California, plenty of folks haven't been able to do the same due to the wildfires spread across the state. Appearing on the Pat McAfee's show, Rodgers shone light on the situation, remembering viewers that apart from celebrities, many more people lost their beloved homes due to the wildfires:

I've been dealing with, trying to protect my house over here, my house is fine. I'm not in the areas that have been affected, but it's been a weird time for so many people who live down here, friends of mine that lost houses. A lot of the attention has gone to so many celebrities who lost their houses, [but] there's, you know, some affluent areas in both Palisades and some of those areas in Malibu, they got affected. But there's a lot of other people, just your average Great Southern California folks, who lost everything as well, and it's going to be tough to rebuild. Anybody who's ever tried to build a freaking structure in Southern California knows how ridiculous trying to get a freaking permit to build anything is. Maybe there'll be some common sense politics that makes things easier for people to rebuild, but you're talking about a multi-year comeback for so many of these areas, it's going to be really tough for people.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Aaron Rodgers' 2025 season hinges on what the Jets will do with their new coaching staff

Apart from topics off the field, the quarterback also spoke about his playing career and what he'll be doing in 2025. According to him, his return will depend on the decision of the new head coach and the new general manager:

"I think everybody understands that it's going to come down to a GM and a coach and myself and whether we all want to do a dance together or if it's not in the cards"

The Jets have been casting a wide net of interviews, with candidates ranging from current NFL assistants to former head coaches such as Rex Ryan. At this point, there are no clear favorites for any of their searches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.