"State's going to s**t, but I'm hanging on" - Aaron Rodgers expresses his disgust for California over COVID restrictions and their impact on small businesses

Aaron Rodgers' name is often linked to COVID when being talked about in the NFL circles. Last season, the Green Bay Packers quarterback faced heavy criticism for apparently not making his vaccination status clear.

Rodgers claimed that he was immunized but didn't get the vaccine. Instead, the Packers quarterback used other herbal remedies that he thought were safer.

The NFL MVP recently appeared on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast. During the podcast, Aaron Rodgers talked about how small businesses are impacted massively due to COVID restrictions back in his native state of California.

"State's going to s**t, but I'm hanging on. I grew up in a small town, very little cases up in Chico, California, but all the small businesses? F***ing gone."

The Cali-native is visibly upset because he is seeing his home town facing a very serious issue. The lives of people who rely on their small businesses have worsened and the star quarterback isn't a very big fan of that.

Aaron Rodgers has often spoken about how the government should not impose decisions on people's bodies without their approval. Similarly, the recent statement made by Rodgers gives an indication of how people's lives have been impacted due to COVID restrictions in small cities and towns.

Aaron Rodgers has a huge season ahead of him

The upcoming season will be a very tricky one for both Rodgers and the Packers. For the first time in many years, there is a serious possibility of them losing their division.

The Minnesota Vikings have emerged as a serious threat to challenge for the title of the NFC North. Moreover, the loss of Davante Adams will play a huge factor in the Packers’ season.

Even though the team from Wisconsin has improved their defense massively, the receiver corp isn't tested much. Due to this, the pressure is on Aaron Rodgers to lead his offense towards a successful season.

Last season's shocking loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs brought a lot of scrutiny towards Rodgers. The reigning NFL MVP needs to perform in the playoffs as well, or else the critics will continue to cast doubt over him.

Packers fans can only hope for the best as Rodgers gets ready to face one of the toughest challenges of his career so far.

