Watch: Aaron Rodgers adds yet another fascinating piece of clothing to his wardrobe with Matt LaFleur t-shirt 

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has been one of the more polarizing figures over the last couple of weeks. A major reason is that of his previous comments on COVID-19 and being unvaccinated. Altogether, his comments on COVID-19 caused a tremendous uproar of mixed reactions, his new attire should bring about more of an uproar of laughter. With the Packers on the road this week versus NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings, the three-time league MVP honored his head coach in a very interesting way.
Rodgers wore a green T-shirt with the words: “My coach is hotter than yours” with a picture of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in the center.
Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur's relationship
There was a bit of reported tension between the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and the third-year head coach over the previous offseason. Rodgers, however, has been adamant that his annoyances were with those in management and not so much any member of the team’s coaching staff. Rodgers has demonstrated great admiration for his head entering their third year together as a QB-HC duo.
However, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback did not stow away his sadness in that he was not a part of the decision process when LaFleur was ultimately hired in 2019.
The legendary Hall of Fame Raiders head coach John Madden said that “Winning is a great deodorant.” Entering Week 11, the Packers are leading the NFC North with a 8-2 record. With a record like that, any animosity between the two smells great. Rodgers has put out some all-time games so far this season. The situation revolving around the quarterback and the deceptiveness with the league with his vaccination stance tried to halt this team’s progress. In spite of all that, the Packers are still in the driver’s and welcomed back their signal-caller with open arms.
As for Rodgers’ quote regarding his head coach on the shirt, he does have some tough competition around the NFL. The competition includes three head coaches in the NFC West: San Francisco 49ers Kyle Shanahan, Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay, and Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury. The objective for Matt LaFleur is likely to key in on the Packers staying atop the NFC North and getting a first-round bye in the NFC for the playoffs. The question is will we see LaFleur don the shirt himself?
