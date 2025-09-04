  • home icon
  • Aaron Rodgers shuts down revenge narrative ahead of Jets vs. Steelers Week 1 clash

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 04, 2025 01:49 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Carolina Panthers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Aaron Rodgers will return to East Rutherford in his Steelers debut - Source: Getty

Aaron Rodgers is entering familiar territory in his first game as a Pittsburgh Steeler.

This coming Sunday, the multiple-time MVP will be visiting the New York Jets, whom he played for in 2023 and 2024. Media have been touting it as a "revenge game" given the acrimonious nature of his departure, but he downplayed the hype when speaking to the press during practice on Wednesday:

"It's Week 1."
Tight end Pat Freiermuth seconded this notion:

"He makes it seem like it's just another game, and I think that's cool for us... Obviously we want to go out there and win it for him, but I don't think he's kind of living off that, that we're going back to his old stomping ground. I think he's just ready to go out there and compete and play."
And so did wide receiver DK Metcalf:

"I mean, I don't think his former team has anything to do with it. ...I know it is kind of a bad taste left in his mouth from the previous years. He just wants to go out there and win as many games as he can."

Rodgers also described his love for his new team - the "second new" of his career after spending nearly two decades with the Green Bay Packers:

"The way that I've been welcomed has been really, really special from top down to the fans to guys in the locker room and sports staff, the men and women that work for this organization has been really, really special."

Aaron Rodgers praises Steelers' tight end room

One aspect of the Steelers that Aaron Rodgers will be new to is their reliance on tight ends. Besides Pat Freiermuth, they also have Jonnu Smith, Connor Heyward, and Darnell Washington.

In the same media opportunity, he praised this "extremely capable" quartet as "the best" that he had seen in his 21 years of play, even comparing it to his old team:

"We had different runs at Green Bay where we had some great players, but just the depth that we have here with four guys who you feel great about having on the field at any time. And they all have a different skill set they bring to the table. I can't even say who's the most impressive."
Washington was one whom he especially singled out, having been impressed with the 6'7", 274-lb. run-blocker during passing practice:

"I threw him a bunch of balls in the red zone, and I was just thinking to myself, he's definitely in the right position because he's so big and so athletic. For a man of that size to be that skilled in the passing game is pretty impressive, not to mention what he does on the line of scrimmage."

Kickoff for the Steelers-Jets game is at 1 pm on CBS.

