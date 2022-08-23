Aaron Rodgers reportedly sits alone at lunch just to see if new Packers teammates approach him

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers goes about certain things differently than most.

Matt Schneidman, who's a Green Bay Packers reporter for The Athletic, shared what Rodgers does during lunch at practice. He said that Rodgers sits alone to see if new Packers players will join him. So far, rookies Romeo Doubs and Devonta Wyatt have joined Rodgers to chat it up with him.

Matt Schneidman Tweeted:

"Aaron Rodgers said he tries to have 1-on-1 lunches with teammates he hasn’t yet connected with. Has had a couple with Romeo Doubs since Rodgers said he wanted to learn his story. Sometimes Rodgers sits alone just to see who approaches. Devonte Wyatt has multiple times, to chat."

Wyatt reportedly went over to show Aaron Rodgers how funny he is. This came after Rodgers told Wyatt he heard of a rookie video where Wyatt was shown as the funniest first-year.

Rodgers is entering his 18th NFL season this year and is looking to add another Lombardi Trophy before he retires. One way to do that is by creating good bonds and chemistry with teammates ... especially the ones dropping his passes.

Aaron Rodgers complains about Packers' new wide receivers

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is a very vocal leader. He recently called out his young wide receivers due to their inconsistency, noting that there's been a lot of bad drops and route-running decisions in practice.

As per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the Packers quarterback had said:

"The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area."

Since calling out his young receivers, it seems like they've made an improvement.

On Monday evening, Demovsky published an article on ESPN where Aaron Rodgers said the offense has done better.

Rodgers said:

"I feel like the offense - especially in the last week or so - has been clicking closer to where I think we should be trending."

Two of the starting receivers for the Packers this season will be rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. The team also added veteran Sammy Watkins in free agency. Rodgers will be without a few of his most familiar targets this season in Davante Adams and Marques Valdes-Scantling.

