Aaron Rodgers skewers Sean Payton's "horses**t comments" on Nathaniel Hackett after Jets' revenge job vs Broncos

YThe New York Jets picked up a much-needed win this past Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos. Following their 31-21 victory over Denver, the Jets improved to 2-3, earning their second win of the season.

The game was personal for the Jets. Broncos head coach Sean Payton made some harsh comments about the poor job that NY Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett done last season coaching the Broncos.

Following their win, quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and spoke about what the win meant to the Jets. He said that Hackett wouldn't make a big deal about the win but the team wanted the win for him, while downplaying Payton's pre-season comments.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nathaniel Hackett is not going to be making a big deal about it, but he's a man. And those comments were horsesh*t in the beginning of the season and we all wanted that for him for sure."

"I'm really really happy for him, happy for Zach, you know? He made some big time throws. Quincy coming up with a big strip sack and Bryce pick that up and run. It's pretty special, so proud of our boys as big win for us."

Expand Tweet

Here are the comments that Payton made about Hackett prior to the start of the 2023 season:

“One of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. Everything I heard about last season, we’re doing the opposite,” said Payton in an interview with USA Today.

Denver was 2-3 through Hackett's first five games last season while they are 1-4 through Payton's first five games as head coach in 2023.

New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah gave a fiery pre-game speech for the Jets against the Denver Broncos

Tight end C.J. Uzomah during Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets

Prior to the New York Jets-Denver Broncos showdown in Week 5, tight end C.J. Uzomah gave a fiery speech before the game. He said that Payton made this game personal.

"Their coach made this s*** personal," Uzomah said. "Well, f*** him and f*** them. This ain't about them. This is about us getting back on the right track. Let's win this b**** for Hackett."

Expand Tweet

Whether it was the Jets being a better team, Uzomah's pre-game speech, or the bad play of the Broncos, the Jets topped Denver with a 10-point victory, and the Jets got the win for Hackett.

Next up for the New York Jets: the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Aaron Rodgers, The Pat McAfee Show, USA Today, Sean Payton, C.J. Uzomah, Yahoo Sports, and H/T Sportskeeda