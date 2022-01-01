"Aaron Rodgers is the biggest diva in the history of the NFL" - Skip Bayless feels Packers QB lacks leadership skills to lead franchise to another Super Bowl

If 2021 has done anything, it has separated Aaron Rodgers from Patrick Mahomes as the most talented arm in the NFL. Skip Bayless cannot deny this. However, Bayless' latest gripe with Rodgers is with his leadership skills. On Undisputed via YouTube, Bayless called Rodgers' struggles with the subject of leadership the force holding back the Packers from another Super Bowl appearance.

"The strongest usually wins, you been on those teams twice in Denver and once in Baltimore. You (Shannon) had strong what I call veteran senior leadership, starting with you and Ray Lewis in Baltimore. And you know, you and John in Denver right you have to have that at the top and they (Packers) don't have that. Their quarterback is the biggest diva maybe in the history of this league."

Of course, the biggest subquote from Bayless' thoughts is that Aaron Rodgers is the biggest diva in the history of the NFL. It is tough to quantify how one could measure one's "divaness," but an eye test alone likely puts him in at a level with the greatest divas in NFL history.

Between his now seemingly weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, constant press conference quotes, memes, interviews, and threats to leave the team at any moment, Rodgers has been at the center of NFL headlines for all of 2021.

Why Aaron Rodgers needs to be a leader in January

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

As the quarterback grows older, his stardom and call for attention -- as Bayless would put it -- have become the ultimate goal. A Super Bowl would be great, but he seems to be arguing that Rodgers' biggest goal is to get as much publicity as possible with the results on the football field coming as a close second.

Of course, Rodgers has put up mind-boggling numbers, and his team has made a deep playoff push in each of the last two years. That said, the team has ultimately crumbled in the NFC Championship game each season. Bayless is saying the crumbling isn't the result of a lack of talent, as Rodgers would have fans believe.

Instead, Bayless is saying that Rodgers cannot elevate his guys in a way that a perennial Super Bowl leader, like a John Elway or a Tom Brady, can. In the playoffs, football is more of a team sport than at any other time of year. One weakness on a roster or one player who isn't all in could be the piece that ends a team's season.

Mina Kimes @minakimes John @Becausefuckyou5 Aaron Rodgers is the MVP of the league! But people like @minakimes won’t vote for him bc her journalism degree which makes her feel smart won’t allow her to! Aaron Rodgers is the MVP of the league! But people like @minakimes won’t vote for him bc her journalism degree which makes her feel smart won’t allow her to! 1. He is my pick 2. I don’t have an MVP vote 3. I also don’t have a journalism degree ✌️ twitter.com/Becausefuckyou… 1. He is my pick 2. I don’t have an MVP vote 3. I also don’t have a journalism degree ✌️ twitter.com/Becausefuckyou…

Also Read Article Continues below

It is up to the leaders of the team -- the head coach and quarterback -- to motivate the players into playing at 110 percent. The Packers haven't made it past the NFC Championship game in ten years. According to Bayless, Rodgers' inability to motivate his team properly has led to his team's struggles near the end of January.

Edited by Windy Goodloe