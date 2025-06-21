Aaron Rodgers slams Jets’ run game in brutal “25-minute diatribe" 

Aaron Rodgers will be playing for what is arguably a run-centric team in the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 season. However, that is not to say he has not played with some dominant running backs.

Ad

Late in his career with the Green Bay Packers, he worked with Aaron Jones. With the New York Jets, he had Breece Hall by his side. But if Mark Schlereth is to be believed, the multiple-time MVP was not fond of Gang Green's ground game.

He discussed this on his podcast "The Stinkin' Truth" on June 14. The former Super Bowl-winning guard recalled Rodgers rating about how "abysmal" the Jets were at running the ball during a prior conversation (Timestamp: 04:50 in the video below):

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Aaron went on for about a 25-minute diatribe on just their run game. I was like watching the Jets last year and it was the worst schematic run game I've ever watched. There's a difference between having guys who can't block people, I've seen that too. But, having your players do things that make zero sense... There's zero chance of that being successful."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

In support of Rodgers' assessment, the Jets had only 1,561 rushing yards and 83 rushing first downs last season - both the second-fewest in the NFL. Only the Las Vegas Raiders (1,357 and 78) had fewer.

They were also tied with the Cleveland Browns for fewest rushing touchdowns, at eight. Only the Dallas Cowboys had fewer, at six. Finally, they were in the top five for fewest rushes of at least 20 yards, with six.

Darius Slay reacts to the Steelers signing Aaron Rodgers

Besides having a plethora of new offensive weapons to work with, like Jaylen Warren, DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, Aaron Rodgers will also have new defensive faces to oppose in practice with the Steelers. Among them is fellow Super Bowl champion Darius Slay, who joined the team in March after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

The star cornerback marveled at the signing of the veteran passer when speaking to Mina Kimes' eponymous show on Thursday (Timestamp: 10:13):

“I think he’s a great addition because (of) the fact that we got (sixth-round rookie QB Will Howard), He can train him and help him get to where he’s at. Bringing DK [Metcalf] along so we don’t have to actually find him a true number one receiver. He’s got one that’s right there and that’s ready to go. It’s going to be fun.”

Ad

Preseason begins on August 9 at the Jacksonville Jaguars. The regular season begins on September 7 at the Jets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.