Aaron Rodgers sounds off at NSA accessing personal data on phones, losing 'millions' due to anti-vax stance

Since Aaron Rodgers began his vendetta against the COVID-19 vaccines, it seems that he can't stop speaking about it, even if the league has abandoned protocols for the previous two seasons.

The quarterback was once again discussing the topic, this time in his most recent appearance at The Joe Rogan Experience. Rodgers says that he lost a lot of things due to his stance on the vaccine and that he doesn't want his personal things to be searched due to his beliefs.

Rodgers said:

"All of us who have been attacked for our position, what do you think their f--ing motivation is? Look at my own situation, I lost friends, allies in the media, and millions of dollars in sponsorships, because I talked about my own beliefs, what worked for me, and my own health reasons why I didn't wanna get vaccinated."

"The point is, there should be freedom of privacy. And not have people looking through your sh*t. And I don't care if you don't have anything to hide: this country was founded as a constitutional republic to protect personal freedoms, and I shouldn't have to worry about someone in my sh*t all the time."

What's Aaron Rodgers' stance on the COVID-19 vaccine?

Aaron Rodgers' vaccination status became a major subject back in 2021 after the then-Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, while he said he was 'immunized' when asked by reporters, it became clear that he was not vaccinated once he got COVID-19.

A week after he was criticized by the entire NFL, he spoke about the matter, also on Pat McAfee's show. Rodgers didn't publicly say he was an anti-vaxxer. He wanted to make it clear, however, that his stance by not taking the jab had nothing to do with politics, and all he wanted was for people to be free to make choices about their bodies:

"The right is going to champion me, the left is going to cancel me. I don't give a s*** about either of them. Politics is a total sham. I'm not going on Fox News just like I'm not going to go on CNN. The only desire I have is to empower people to take autonomy over their body."

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Joe Rogan Experience and H/T Sportskeeda.