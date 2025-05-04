Aaron Rodgers sparks major wedding rumors after being spotted with ring at Kentucky Derby: Report

Aaron Rodgers is in the news once again after he showed up at the Kentucky Derby wearing a ring. The report is per People Magazine's Toria Sheffield.

On Friday, as former NFL MVP attended the Barnstable Brown Gala, he was seen sporting a dark ring on his wedding finger.

Following this, NFL fans on X (formerly Twitter) jumped in to comment about their opinions.

Looking back in December 2024, Aaron Rodgers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" And revealed that he is dating a woman named Brittani. He also said that the concerned lady likes to stay private and does not have social media accounts.

Cut to 2025. In an interview on the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers called the relationship “serious” and said he was in a new phase of life.

"I'm in a different phase of my life," he elaborated. "I'm 41 years old. I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention."

Aaron Rodgers - who wore a suit, collared shirt and sunglasses - was spotted by cameras watching the Kentucky Derby race from the stands.

The former Jets star's appearance at the Kentucky Derby comes at a time when he is a free agent. Per latest reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers are heavily pursuing him.

However, Rodgers has yet to decide on his NFL future. Per latest reports, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has confirmed that negotiations with the four-time NFL MVP have been "really productive."

Aaron Rodgers has had several high-profile relationships over the years

Jessica Szohr (2011-2014): He was briefly linked to the Gossip Girl actress in 2011. They reportedly rekindled their romance in 2014.

Olivia Munn (2014-2017): There are reports that while dating Olivia, Aaron Rodgers relationship with his parents turned sour.

Danica Patrick (2018-2020): The retired NASCAR driver and Aaron Rodgers had a highly publicized relationship. They even purchased a $28 million Malibu estate together before splitting in 2020.

Shailene Woodley (2021-2022): Aaron Rodgers was engaged to the "Big Little Lies actress" but called it off in April 2022.

In a December 2024 interview, Shailene admitted that discussing their time together still brings her to tears.

She also spoke about how she had "lost [her] soul" during that period and experienced depression.

Aaron Rodgers has since expressed frustration with the public scrutiny surrounding his love life. The NFL QB mentioned that he "despised" the attention that came with dating celebrities.

