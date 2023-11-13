Aaron Rodgers spotted drinking $260 bourbon and smoking $275 cigar before Jets’ SNF loss: Report

As the New York Jets were busy resting up for Sunday's game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was spotted enjoying himself in the city of sin.

Rodgers was spotted on Saturday night at Eight Cigar at Resorts World in Las Vegas. Rodgers was enjoying life on IR, as he was seen sipping on expensive bourbon and smoking an expensive cigar. Per TMZ Sports, Rodgers was drinking Blanton's Gold Edition Kentucky Bourbon and smoked a My Father The Judge cigar.

This was the night before the Jets faced the Raiders in primetime on Sunday Night Football. The Raiders defeated the Jets by a close score of 16-12. For a second straight week, Raiders' players were seen celebrating in their locker room by smoking cigars.

Aaron Rodgers tells NBC that he's targeting a December return from his Achilles tear

Aaron Rodgers has been recovering from his torn Achilles, and it may be one of the quickest recoveries by anyone in history who's suffered the injury. Rodgers suffered what was thought to be a season-ending injury on Sept. 11 during the Jets' opening game vs. the Buffalo Bills.

During his recovery, he said that his goal was to return to the Jets before the end of the regular season. Per Melissa Stark, Rodgers told NBC that he has a mid-December target for his return to the Jets this season.

“He said, ‘I know it sounds insane, but you do a good surgery and you have a good patient, it makes this possible."

Head coach Robert Saleh said that if the doctors clear him, they will play Rodgers this season.

After last night's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the New York Jets currently sit at 4-5 through the first 10 weeks of the regular season.

Even if they get Rodgers back before the end of the season, there's a chance they could miss the playoffs due to their record right now.