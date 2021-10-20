Aaron Rodgers to stay in Green Bay beyond 2021 season? Packers fans know the answer already

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making Green Bay Packers fans go crazy, but unlike during the offseason, when it seemed like he was leaving the team, this time he is saying all the right things the fans want to hear.

The drama that plagued Green Bay this offseason seems like a distant memory that never happened. It was just a few months ago that Rodgers reportedly wanted to be traded away from Green Bay and also threatened to retire if he did not get his way.

"I mean, I felt going into the weekend before camp that I was 50/50. I don't care if people don't believe that. That's true. There were some things that got me to 50/50 for sure, and you know I spent a couple of days in silence and meditation and contemplation and really felt like that I should come back."

"It was definitely something I thought about. But there is still a big competitive hole in my body that I need to fill. I just realized, I know I can still play, and I want to still play, and as long as I can give 100 percent to the team, that I should still play."

Riding high after a 24-14 victory over the Chicago Bears in which Rodgers put the nail in Chicago's coffin with a fourth-quarter touchdown run, the reigning MVP quarterback has the fan base thinking this season will fortunately not be his final with the franchise.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Aaron Rodgers said he thought a lot in pregame about chance this could be his final game for #Packers at Soldier Field: “I don’t think this is my last one, but I’ve enjoyed every single one of them.” Aaron Rodgers said he thought a lot in pregame about chance this could be his final game for #Packers at Soldier Field: “I don’t think this is my last one, but I’ve enjoyed every single one of them.”

"I don't think this is my last one, but I've enjoyed every single one of them."

Green Bay Packers beat writer Ryan Wood, recorded Rodgers stating.

Rodgers is "100% all-in"

"I definitely took my mind to that scenario and sat with those feelings, and what it would feel like, what that would look like. There were things I needed to do and conversations I needed to have to put myself in the right headspace to come back here and be 100% in, which my teammates, the organization expect, and I expect of myself. I wouldn't be here if I wasn't 100% all-in."

The season opener loss to the New Orleans Saints, and last game's stats Rodgers only threw for 195 yards, may suggest he is not "100% all-in."

He picked up two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown against the Bears to secure Green Bay's fifth consecutive win, which is a clear sign that Rodgers is, indeed, "100% all-in."

Rodgers alluding to coming back for another year is excellent news for Packers fans, but it has to be quite the stab to the heart of Bears fans who were hoping that Rodgers would have tortured their favorite team at Soldier Field, in Chicago, IL for the last time.

