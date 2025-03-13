Aaron Rodgers Steelers rumors: Insider reveals new detail for delay in 4x MVP's decision

Aaron Rodgers' future in the NFL was in doubt until the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly offered him a contract earlier this week. However, it appears that the four-time MVP quarterback is still pondering his next move.

As per NFL Insider Gerry Dulac, Rodgers is delaying signing the contract offer from Pittsburgh. The stalling issue isn't about the money for the quarterback, but instead, Rodgers is taking his own sweet time to commit to the franchise.

Rodgers, 41, will be the oldest quarterback in the league next season if he signs with the Steelers. He was released by the New York Jets last month after two seasons.

In 2023, Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in his Jets debut in Week 1. However, the 2024 season wasn't smooth as well, as he led the Jets to a dismal 5-12 record, failing to reach the playoffs.

Before being traded to the Jets, Rodgers had played 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, leading the franchise to the Super Bowl title in 2011.

Although Rodgers struggled in his two years with the Jets, he showed flashes of brilliance and will hope to revive his career at his next franchise, which could be his last dance.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are yet to land a QB1. They released Justin Fields, who signed for the Jets, while Russell Wilson is entering free agency.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly considering move to Minnesota Vikings amid Steelers interest

As per The Athletic, Aaron Rodgers is considering a move to the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. Some believe that's why he's stalling on signing a contract with the Steelers.

Minnesota released Sam Darnold, who signed for the Seattle Seahawks and Daniel Jones, who joined the Indianapolis Colts. Next season, J.J. McCarthy is likely to get the starting role, but Rodgers is reportedly eyeing that spot.

