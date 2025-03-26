Aaron Rodgers has Steelers by the throat to avoid suffering Kirk Cousins-like fate, claims Nick Wright

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are almost like the last two people left in science class after the teacher tells the class to partner up. With Russell Wilson joining the New York Giants and the Vikings seemingly turning Rodgers away, the last starting landing spot is the Steelers.

Ad

However, Rodgers may attempt to foster leverage on Mike Tomlin's team. At least, that is what one NFL analyst believes. Speaking on Tuesday's edition of the "Colin Cowherd Podcast," NFL analyst Nick Wright entertained the possibility that the quarterback could be hoping to avoid another Kirk Cousins-like scenario before it happens.

"I do wonder if it's a possibility [that] Rodgers is trying to pressure [or] ensure the Steelers don't draft a quarterback," Wright said (15:13). '"I don't want to sign with you and then risk getting benched for the first-round quarterback. I want to see what you do with your first-round pick before I commit to come there.'"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Cousins joined the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 free agency window, who drafted a first-round quarterback with Michael Penix Jr. Cousins was later benched, and Penix took the helm.

Exploring how Aaron Rodgers' starting spot with the Steelers could be put at risk

Aaron Rodgers as a member of the New York Jets - Source: Imagn

The Steelers have the 21st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While that is out of range for Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, it is not out of range for Jaxson Dart. Many mock drafts have named the Steelers as the landing spot for Dart.

Ad

Just three drafts ago, Mike Tomlin's team drafted Kenny Pickett 20th overall. As such, drafting another quarterback in the same part of the draft board is far from unlikely.

With Aaron Rodgers refusing to sign with the Steelers, one potential reason could be to see what the team does. However, the underlying fact is that with the majority of teams settled at quarterback, Rodgers' options have dwindled down arguably to just the Steelers.

Ad

The Steelers might have the leverage because if Rodgers wants to start in Week 1, the team might be the last option left. In the end, it could come down to which party can craft the best way to spin the situation in negotiations with the other.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "The Colin Cowherd Podcast" and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.