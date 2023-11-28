Aaron Rodgers stirs controversy with latest move against corporation's sunscreen propaganda

Everything Aaron Rodgers does or says gains attention. That’s why his nearly hour-long segments every Tuesday on the "Pat McAfee Show" always go viral. He is bound to say something that football fans will either agree with or not.

After giving his takes on vaccination, darkness retreats and ayahuasca, he’s now letting the world know his thoughts about sunscreen.

Aaron Rodgers believes sunscreen is a corporate-driven move

How does Aaron Rodgers view sunscreen? Just look at the tweet of former NFL offensive lineman Russell Okung.

Okung posted:

“Proud based parent moment: My four-year-old stopped me asked why people use sunscreen. I looked at him seriously and responded, "Corporations push propaganda machines to make the masses believe the sun is bad for them. We have a different view, now let’s go.’”

Liking Okung’s tweet means Rodgers agrees with his view that companies that sell sunscreen make people believe that exposure to the sun isn’t good. That’s subject to debate, given the scientific evidence about the effects of harsh sun rays on the skin.

Will the Jets have Aaron Rodgers back soon?

The fastest recovery period recorded was four months among NFL players who suffered an Achilles injury. Aaron Rodgers is trying to beat that record after an innovative surgery that had him simulating quarterback drops and making throws less than two months after the operation.

In that case, will he return to action for the New York Jets this season? They still have six regular season games left, which could be more if they sneak into the AFC playoffs. But without him, the Jets’ quarterback room has been a mess.

Zach Wilson hasn’t shown improvement in his third NFL season. He was benched in favor of Tim Boyle after throwing for six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Boyle isn’t much of an improvement either, throwing 179 yards and two picks during his start against the Miami Dolphins.

While saving the Jets' season would take a massive effort, Rodgers’ return can provide the necessary momentum for their 2024 campaign. Getting some victories late in the 2023 season can also change the narrative for head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

Reports reveal that the four-time NFL MVP is targeting the Jets’ Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders for his return. That’s three and a half months after a Leonard Floyd sack forced him out of action four plays into his Jets tenure.