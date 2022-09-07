Aaron Rodgers' Packers teammates once thought he was gay because of a bizarre reason: "He wasn’t one to brag about his penis size"

Aaron Rodgers was once suspected of being gay – not that there’s anything wrong with that. Sexuality is a spectrum. But locker room culture is an atypical environment, to say the least.

It’s usually male-centric, and ironically, if one is not obsessed with the male sexual organ, then according to locker room logic, that person must be gay (for men, that would exclude all other sexual organs).

However, fans pay to see players play football, not dive into the waters of human sexuality. Regardless, for Aaron Rodgers as the face of a storied NFL franchise, the media and fans often give him extra attention.

In a book about former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, some excerpts about Aaron Rodgers (Favre’s successor) brought to light these rumors.

According to the book, Favre and Rodgers did not have the best relationship when Rodgers first came into the league:

“Rodgers was the butt of jokes — some that he heard, many that he did not. A rumor circulated around the locker room that he was gay, based upon the fact that — unlike many of his teammates — he wasn’t one to brag about his penis size or his endless string of sexual conquests.”

The book went further to explain why Favre and the other veterans might have picked on Rodgers:

“Favre sought out Rodgers’ weaknesses (a bad throw, a clumsy scramble) and took a selfish pleasure in noting them. The problem, however, was that they were tough to find. Rodgers was Favre’s equal when it came to arm strength, and he was already, as a rookie, a far better decision maker. He read defenses like a 12-year veteran and stayed in the pocket without cowering.”

So, while Aaron Rodgers’ sexuality might be a hot topic in recent years, a lot of its roots can come down to quarterback rivalry within a team. This involved an aging Hall of Famer hazing an incoming rookie.

A similar comparison would be if Obi-Wan Kenobi felt threatened by Anakin Skywalker’s youth and talent. It would be similar if, instead of properly mentoring the Chosen One, Kenobi spread rumors about Skywalker because the rookie Jedi did not brag about his lightsaber.

Aaron Rodgers enters a new season where he might not be the focus of the offense

After trading star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, Aaron Rodgers suddenly enters the year without his top-trusted receiver. This shift suggests that the Packers might be more of a run-heavy team with running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

However, given Rodgers’s new three-year contract extension of $150 million, the Packers will want to heavily feature the back-to-back league MVP winner. Rodgers and the passing attack will need to adjust with new receivers Sammy Watkins and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

The only returning wide receivers from last season are Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, so there will be a lot of vacated targets for other receivers to fill.

