"They need Trump back, or what will they talk about?" - Aaron Rodgers takes a dig at major media outlets over sensationalized journalism on explosive Joe Rogan podcast

Aaron Rodgers has been one of the faces of the league's various news outlets for quite some time. In 2021, he seemed to feature in every other news story between his holdout and his Covid-19 vaccination scandal. He's also been in the news for admitting to taking Ayahuasca this offseason.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience, Rodgers hit back at the media. He thinks the media are more interested in generating clicks than objective reporting.

Here's how he put it:

“That’s not journalism anymore. It is sensationalism. You have ten words on the front page to know what a story is about. 'How do I get the most clicks on it?' Well, they need Trump back or what will they talk about?”

Rodgers' Donald Trump quip displays his feelings towards the media in general. He believes that that negative news sells, as does sensationalism. When a perceived negative event happens, clicks and engagement go up.

Between the Pat McAfee Show and the Joe Rogan Experience, Aaron Rodgers appears to have a preference for politically right-leaning shows. Shows where traditional media are painted as liberal.

As Rodgers knows only too well, the media doesn't need Donald Trump back to generate traffic. His recent admissions to taking drugs during the offseason have been headline news. It is also unlikely that his hostility will be condusive to a quiet life. Looking at Rodgers' NFL career, it may be that he would prefer to see Barack Obama return to the White House.

Aaron Rodgers' NFL career: Barack Obama vs Donald Trump years

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has been with the Green Bay Packers since George W. Bush was president. He has seen his fair share of presidents in his career. Under which president did Rodgers experience the most success?

Obama was president from January 2009 to January 2017. During that time, Aaron Rodgers averaged 11.25 wins per season. He averaged 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions per season. Additionally, he won a Super Bowl during the Obama years, a feat he has not achieved under any other administration.

Meanwhile, during the Trump administration (January 2017- January 2021), Rodgers averaged nine wins, 28.75 touchdowns and 4.25 interceptions during those years.

The biggest difference in the Trump years in comparison to the Obama years was the back-to-back injury-ridden seasons suffered by the quarterback during the Trump era. When Trump was in office, the quarterback only played two full seasons.

We will see if he can win the Super Bowl with Joe Biden at the helm.

