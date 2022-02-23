Aaron Rodgers provides big update on Davante Adams' future with Packers 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave a major update on teammate Davante Adams and his future with the organization.

In his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the four-time NFL MVP told McAfee that Adams is the best guy in the NFL at what he does. Also, both the Packers and the wide receiver would like to get a long-term deal done this offseason.

“I understand also, today I believe might be the first day to tag players," Rodgers said. "And, you know, in Green Bay, there's this one specific guy who’s like the best guy in the entire league at what he does... I think No. 17, you might have heard of him. So, there's.. obviously an opportunity to tag him at some point. Which, I think both parties probably want that done, want to probably get a long-term extension done. I understand that’s a part of the decision that I talked about, not wanting to try this thing out.”

Adams is a free agent after the four-year, $58 million contract he signed in December 2017 (but which began in the 2018 season) expired. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has most receiving yards since 2018 (5,310) most receiving touchdowns (47), targets (614), and receptions (432).

Overall, he has 8,212 yards in receiving and 73 touchdowns in his eight seasons with Green Bay.

The second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft is fourth in franchise history in receiving yards and second in receiving touchdowns. His 699 receptions and 1,012 targets both rank second to receiver Donald Driver in team history.

In the playoffs, he has 72 receptions, 910 yards receiving, and eight touchdown catches. His receptions and receiving yards are the most in Packers’ playoff history while his eight touchdowns are second to receiver Antonio Freeman (10).

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in Green Bay

Both players have been teammates in Green Bay since the receiver entered the league in 2014. The 38-year-old quarterback has connected with Adams in the end zone 68 times, including in the postseason.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate For what it's worth: Aaron Rodgers usually stands in between Davante Adams and Randall Cobb during the national anthem. The final picture in his Instagram post is a photo of Cobb and Adams with an empty space between them (from the game he missed). For what it's worth: Aaron Rodgers usually stands in between Davante Adams and Randall Cobb during the national anthem. The final picture in his Instagram post is a photo of Cobb and Adams with an empty space between them (from the game he missed). https://t.co/VSIc7oCCLU

It is second only to receiver Jordy Nelson (70) for the most touchdown passes to a teammate. Needless to say, the return of the 29-year-old receiver could play a factor in where the Super Bowl-winning quarterback plays in the 2022 season, or if he plays at all.

