Aaron Rodgers' teammate deletes social media post taking aim at Jets brass amid rumors of parting ways with 4x MVP

The New York Jets have had some issues with getting consistent play out of the quarterback position and it appears Aaron Rodgers was not the answer. It was reported by multiple outlets on Sunday afternoon that the team informed the elder quarterback that they will no longer be needing his services and will move on, meaning he could either retire, get traded, or cut.

However, it appears that not all of the players were in agreement with the decision. In a now-deleted tweet, Quinnen Williams posted a tweet discussing a rebuilding year coming once again for the Jets. He would, however, post a simple thumbs down emoji before deactivating his Twitter account.

Rodgers finishes his Jets career after two seasons but only attempted a single pass in the first season before rupturing his Achilles. Despite the slow start in 2024, he finished completing 368-of-564 (63.0%) of his passes for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns to 11 interceptions after getting hot towards the end of the season.

Who will be the New York Jets quarterback in 2025?

With Aaron Rodgers reportedly being gone, the franchise will have a new quarterback under center. Coach Aaron Glenn is entering his first season as the new head coach and has Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis under contract. Whoever he chooses to be under center will tell us what the Jets believe they can do next season.

Below are some of the quarterbacks that are free agents heading into the NFL offseason that they can decide to go after:

Sam Darnold

Trey Lance

Andy Dalton

Justin Fields

Russell Wilson

Carson Wentz

Jimmy Garoppolo

Jameis Winston

If the team decided not to sign a free agent, there are a few quarterbacks that could be available via trade as Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr, and Anthony Richardson are just a few names that may be on the move as well.

There is also the possibility that the team's brass decides they want to get their own quarterback to mold as a rookie. With the seventh pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they could have some talented quarterbacks they can draft. This team has a lot of decisions to make under center.

