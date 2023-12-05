Aaron Rodgers’ teammate dubs Morgan Beau and Riawna Capri ‘Achilles Angels’ with pair spotted kissing Jets star on 40th birthday

Aaron Rodgers may not have returned from his Achilles injury yet, but he still has reason to celebrate. The New York Jets quarterback enjoyed his 40th birthday over the weekend and had a party with some of his favorite people.

Well-known celebrity hairstylist Riawna and her partner, Morgan Beau, were in attendance at Rodgers' birthday celebration. They posted photos from the party and raved over celebrating the quarterback. Rodgers' longtime teammate, wide receiver Randall Cobb, who was also in attendance, commented on a photo of the ladies kissing Rodgers on the cheek.

"1/2 of Achilles Angels has a whole new meaning now!" Cobb wrote.

Randall Cobb's caption was a spin on the iconic television show "Charlie's Angels." While Rodgers didn't reply to Cobb's comment on the post, he shared the photo on his own Instagram stories.

Rodgers' birthday party was held at Zero Bond, a members-only private club in New York City.

Aaron Rodgers defends QB Zach Wilson's character after recent report

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday afternoon. This time, however, it was an in-person appearance as McAfee was in New York City. The former Indianapolis Colts punter asked the quarterback about the recent report that Zach Wilson is hesitant to return to the starting role.

Rodgers was livid that someone within the organization would tell media members information like that.

"When you use sources to try and assassinate someone's character like that report does for Zach I have a real hard time with that," Rodgers said.

The Jets quarterback said he has spent a lot of time with Zach Wilson and has a lot of respect for him. He also talked about how well the quarterback has handled himself and all of the media attention he has had in the last few years at such a young age.

Aaron Rodgers denied that Wilson would ever quit on the New York Jets. He also said that the organization as a whole needs to come together and find out who has spread the rumors about Wilson.

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh also denied the rumors that Zach Wilson didn't want to retain the starting quarterback job. It remains unclear who released the information.