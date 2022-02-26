"Get a new narrative to spread" - Aaron Rodgers' teammate lashes out at former Packers player who claims QB only cares about money

Aaron Rodgers and his immediate playing future have been some of the most talked-about things ever since the Super Bowl ended. The 38-year-old is currently taking some time to decide exactly what his next move will be.

There could be a couple of decisive factors for the four-time MVP. The strength of the roster with the Packers or elsewhere, and whether or not he is happy to continue playing.

Former Packer Greg Jennings thinks Rodgers is motivated by money. On ESPN's First Things First, Jennings, a former teammate of Rodgers, called the Packers quarterback selfish and said that it's all about the money for the 38-year-old.

"Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy... I go back to personal experiences. His words to me were, 'don't be that guy.' All of a sudden, it's about the money," Jennings said on First Things First..

Kurt Benkert, a back-up to Rodgers, responded to Jennings' take on Twitter, and he seemed less than impressed.

"L take, Lots of salt. Get a new narrative to spread," Benkert wrote. "12 is the most generous and thoughtful person I’ve met in the league. Not to mention the back to back best player. This sounds like it comes from a person that wanted to be that guy, but wasn’t."

Where will Aaron Rodgers end up?

At this stage, everyone is trying to predict what the 38-year-old's next move will be or trying to understand his motives. Given the quarterback's history, it is next to impossible to figure out what he is up to.

He was 50/50 on retirement last offseason and has kept things close to his chest. With former Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett becoming the Denver Broncos' head coach, some think that the four-time MVP will make the move to Mile High.

#PMSLive



#PMSLive "Aaron Rodgers could have taken the money last year & he took no new dollars.. I do not believe that it is about the money for him" ~ @RapSheet "Aaron Rodgers could have taken the money last year & he took no new dollars.. I do not believe that it is about the money for him" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive https://t.co/cZzJQdrcGy

Then there was the quarterback's open admiration for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Given the AFC team is on the lookout for a new quarterback and has just about everything else to be a Super Bowl contender, fans naturally thought he could make the move to Steel City.

March 16 is the day that NFL free agency opens, and the Packers quarterback said that he will make a decision before that date. With the entire NFL world waiting on tenterhooks to see what the star quarterback will do, it is only a matter of time before everyone finds out.

