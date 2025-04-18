On Thursday, Aaron Rodgers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" to give an update about his playing career and plans for the upcoming season. He said he hasn't made a decision yet and doesn't feel obligated to let certain teams know about his decision right now. He even said he'd play for just $10 million this season.

Ad

Rodgers also shared that he's invested in his serious relationship.

“From the jump, I’m in a different phase of my life, I’m 41 years old [and] I’m in a serious relationship," Rodgers said. "I have off-field stuff going on that requires my attention.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

So, who is the mystery woman that Rodgers is talking about? Nobody knows. Rodgers first mentioned his new girlfriend in December on an appearance with McAfee.

Aaron Rodgers told the Pittsburgh Steelers to move on from him if they have to

New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty

Most people hoped to hear a decision from Aaron Rodgers during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday. Some thought he'd announce his plans to join the Pittsburgh Steelers or another team, while others expected him to announce his retirement.

Ad

To sum it up, on Thursday, Rodgers said he's still taking his time.

However, Rodgers said he told the Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin to move on from him if he is messing with their plans this offseason.

"I've been upfront with them about that, and said, 'Listen, if you need to move on. If you need to do something, by all means. By all means.' Nothing but love and respect if that's the decision that needs to be made. There's been no deadline. I've talked to [Steelers head coach] Mike [Tomlin] many times," Rodgers said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The NFL draft is six days away, and the only quarterbacks the Steelers have on their current roster are Skylar Thompson and Mason Rudolph. Especially if Aaron Rodgers remains unsigned by next week, the Steelers are expected to select a quarterback early in the draft, and could use their 21st overall pick on one.

Do you think Aaron Rodgers will play in 2025, or do you think he will step away from the game of football?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Gullo Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.