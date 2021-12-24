Aaron Rodgers shares brilliant take on Browns star Myles Garrett's NFL future

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers take the field against Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day at Lambeau Field. The Packers have already clinched their division while the Browns will be fighting until the last game of the season in a bid to secure a playoff berth.

One player who is key to the Browns' playoff hopes is defensive end Myles Garrett, who has been in supreme form this season. Aaron Rodgers, speaking at his weekly press conference, stated that Garrett is on a Hall of Fame trajectory.

“Garrett had just a fantastic season, I mean he got to be mentioned as Defensive Player of the Year in that conversation,” Rodgers said. “He’s just a monster, he’s a fantastic player, he legitimately has gold jacket possibilities in his future if he keeps playing the way he’s playing for few more years.”

Aaron Rodgers sees Hall of Fame potential in Myles Garrett

It is easy to understand Rodgers' stance on Garrett's destined inclusion in the Hall of Fame.

Since entering the league in 2017, Garrett has been a force of nature. His rookie season was his worst as a pro, which is sometimes the case for players as they find their feet in the league. But ever since his first year, in which he recorded seven sacks, Garrett has had double figures.

This year, Garrett already has a career-best year in terms of sacks — notching 15 already, beating his previous best of 13.5 in 2018. His sack total for this season has him third overall in the league behind TJ Watt (17.5 sacks) and Robert Quinn (16 sacks).

On Christmas Day, Garrett and the Browns have a chance to spoil what could be a huge party for the Packers.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has an opportunity to break two Packers records during the game. One being the most touchdown passes in Packers history and the other being a franchise record for touchdowns to a single player with Davante Adams. Rodgers needs just one touchdown to take both records from Brett Favre (passing touchdowns) and Jordy Nelson (receiving touchdowns).

Garrett could be the destroyer and wreck the game for Rodgers and the Packers, for he can be unblockable at times, given his supreme talent. It shapes up as a defining moment of the season for both teams.

The Packers and Rodgers have a chance to break franchise records and maintain their dominance as the NFC's number one seed. Meanwhile, for the Browns, it's an opportunity to firmly put themselves back in playoff contention.

