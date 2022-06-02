"He’s on his third outfit change" - Aaron Rodgers on Tom Brady's outfit problems

Tom Brady was changing outfits during 'The Match' golfing event and his partner, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, commented on it. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was late, icing Rodgers on the first hole. The Packers quarterback stated:

“He’s on his third outfit change of the day.”

Rodgers and the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback paired up to face quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

At the Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada, Rodgers and the Buccaneers signal-caller were two-up on Mahomes and Allen as the Green Bay quarterback was locked in early on with back-to-back birdies.

Allen commented on Rodgers and his golf game, saying:

“This guy (Rodgers) is pretty good at golf. That’s what happens when you don’t go to (organized team activities). You just play golf all day long.”

That statement could be applicable to the Buccaneers quarterback, who made it to phase two of the team's offseason program as mandatory minicamp will get underway soon.

For The Match, Mahomes sliced his squad’s deficit to 1-up on the third hole. Brady made it to the green on the par-three fourth hole. The Tampa Bay signal-caller talked about his swing, comparing it to that of the Bills quarterback:

“A little chunky” “I call that a little Josh Allen-y. A little chunky.’’

He and Rodgers left the hole still 1-up while Mahomes and Allen tied the match on the fifth hole. The Chiefs quarterback was seen downing a Coors Light, opening his fourth on the sixth hole, but only after he slammed the ball for 318 yards.

How Brady and Rodgers Pulled it Out

Brady and Rodgers at Capital One's The Match VI

Mahomes putted a birdie at hole number eight to give him and Allen their first lead at one-up. On the next hole, Rodgers drained a putt from about 10 feet, but the Kansas City signal-caller countered to hold on his team’s advantage Brady tied the match on the 10th hole with a putt.

The Tampa Bay quarterback missed a birdie putt on the 11th hole and went into the last hole tied. Allen rolled a putt to the rim of the hole from about 50 feet.

Rodgers sunk a birdie on the final hole to help his partner end his losing streak as they defeated Mahomes and Allen 1-up. Rodgers spoke of sinking the winning putt, saying:

“I felt really good about it, to be honest,. Tommy gave me a good read. … I felt good about the line when I hit it and thought it was going in. Tom and I with about four holes to go, things got pretty serious. We buckled down a little bit.’’

Rodgers sunk another big-time putt for the second consecutive year at The Match as he drained a birdie putt on the 16th hole to defeat Brady and golfer Phil Mickelson last year.

