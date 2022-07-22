"I think God was a Packer fan tonight" - Aaron Rodgers' brutal dig at devout Christian Russell Wilson did not go unnoticed

Russell Wilson has always been vocal about his faith. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback can often be seen posting messages praising The Lord on his social media handles.

While not many bat an eyelid when it comes to his dedication towards his religion, Aaron Rodgers once used to take a dig at Wilson. The incident happened after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Seahawks in a Week 2 match-up back in 2015.

After the game, Rodgers sat down with the Seattle Times and proceeded to say that God was on their side that night:

"I just think it’s a top-down mentality. It’s being very confident in the preparation and then getting it all from God. I think God was a Packer fan tonight, so he was taking care of us."

Rodgers' response was probably evoked by the then Seahawks quarterback's comments after the 2014 NFC Championship. The Packers got off to a blistering start, taking a 16-0 lead only to falter and lose 28-22 in overtime.

Wilson threw four interceptions in that game, but in the end did enough to pull off an incredible comeback. Here's what he had to say about the game to Peter King:

"That’s God setting it up, to make it so dramatic, so rewarding, so special. I’ve been through a lot in life, and had some ups and downs. It’s what’s led me to this day."

Russell Wilson's response to Aaron Rodgers displayed his poise and maturity

While Aaron Rodgers wasn't one to shy away from taking a dig at the now Denver Broncos star, Wilson handled the comments with much maturity. Not one to make it personal, the quarterback thanked God for the opportunities he's been presented with:

“I think that in terms of that comment in all that, you know everybody has a right to their own opinion. I know for me, I’m just grateful that God has given me the opportunity to play the great game of football."

He followed up by recalling the values inculcated in him by parents:

"I’m so grateful, I know one of the things my parents always taught me is just continue to remain humble in your victories and your losses, and I think that’s just the thing I’m grateful for, just to be able to play the game of football, and I love it.”

The two met again multiple times over the next few seasons, but the beef seemed to have been quashed thanks to Wilson's response. As for who had the last laugh, a rewind of the 2019 NFC Championship game might give you the answer you're looking for.

