Aaron Rodgers trade: Former Packers teammates weigh in on off-field drama

It was only a matter of time before former teammates of Aaron Rodgers appeared in the media with their takes on the off-field drama.

The news broke on day one of the 2021 NFL Draft that reigning MVP Rodgers was not happy with the Green Bay Packers and wanted to be traded. This started a flurry of tweets and rumors around the National Football League.

While Rodgers himself has not publicly said anything about the situation, NFL Twitter has been abuzz with speculation of his motives for wanting out of Green Bay. Now some of the star quarterback's friends and former teammates have expressed their thoughts on the issue.

James Jones

What does Aaron Rodgers’ future look like with the Packers?



“You better believe he wants to win more championships, and you better believe he wants to do it in Green Bay.”



Former teammates @89JonesNTAF and @OfficialAJHawk joined NFL Now 👇 pic.twitter.com/DvCB2St7CU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 6, 2021

Former Packers wide receiver and Rodgers' teammate James Jones appeared on the NFL NOW show on Thursday. He shared his thoughts on the current standoff between Rodgers and the Packers.

"I speak with Aaron all the time, and it has nothing to do about getting the GM fired. It has nothing to do about getting a new contract and getting money. Everything that Aaron Rodgers has done since he's been a Green Bay Packer, this is not him, he's not a guy that's going to go out there and leak all this stuff and say he wants out of there and be giving all this stuff to the media.

... "So, whoever leaked this or whoever's coming out saying that, as a friend of Aaron Rodgers, I can say that it's not him. And it's never been him to do anything like that. So, when the organization side of it comes into place and you talk about him and the GM and the head coach working together, I think it's fixable, I think they'll be able to get that stuff done. But I think that's what it's about."

This opinion will encourage Packers fans who have been watching this drama unfold with a sense of helplessness. All may not be lost in Green Bay.

A.J. Hawk

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk, who won Super Bowl XLV as a teammate of Rodgers, also appeared on the NFL NOW show alongside Jones.

He had recently attended the Kentucky Derby with Rodgers and pointed out that this divide didn’t appear overnight.

"This isn't one thing," Hawk said. "Like, one thing didn't just all of a sudden happen and Aaron, I don't think, wanted this public anyway. So, we're in a weird spot right now, the Packers are in a very tough spot and Aaron, as well, so I'm hopeful that something can happen."

John Kuhn

Rodgers’ longtime teammate fullback John Kuhn, has also spoken about the ongoing saga. On Wednesday he appeared on the "The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio,” where he spun a positive outlook.

"He's conflicted because this man loves to play the game of football, this man loves to be a Green Bay Packer and this man truly sees careers," Kuhn said. "He's watched friends leave, he watched Brett Favre's career toward the end. I still think it's somewhere around 70, 75% that Aaron Rodgers is the starting quarterback for the Packers this year. I still believe there's an opportunity at a resolution here. I just think it's going to take two men that are dug in right now and try to meet in the middle somewhere they're both happy."

Rodgers former teammates give Packers fans hope

The standoff between Rodgers and the Packers doesn't seem to be getting resolved anytime soon, but it seems that his former teammates are hopeful that eventually the two sides can come to an agreement.