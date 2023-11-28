Aaron Rodgers trade: How high does Jets' second-round pick land for Packers after Week 12? 

This off-season, the New York Jets acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster trade that sent the star to the Big Apple.

With rumors of the star quarterback wanting out of Green Bay, his preferred destination was the Jets, and the Jets pulled the trigger. On Apr. 26, Rodgers and the Packers' first and fifth-round selections in the 2023 NFL draft were traded to the New York Jets.

In return, the Packers received the Jets' first, second (via Cleveland) and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft along with a conditional second-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. The conditional second-round pick would have become a first-round pick had Rodgers played more than 65% of snaps this season.

Here are the exact details of the Aaron Rodgers trade:

Jets receive:

Aaron Rodgers

2023 first-round pick (Will McDonald IV)

2023 fifth-round pick (Traded pick to Las Vegas Raiders)

Packers receive:

2023 first-round pick (Lukas Van Ness)

2023 second-round pick (Luke Musgrave)

2023 sixth-round pick (Anders Carlson)

2024 condtitional second-round pick

At the moment, the Packers' 2024 second-round pick from the Jets is 38th overall in the Draft. That's a very high second-round pick that the Packers will and could benefit from in next year's draft.

The trade has worked out for Green Bay more, as Rodgers tore his Achilles in the Jets' opening game in the first quarter and is set to miss the season. Rodgers is targetting a return in December, hoping to squeeze the Jets into the playoffs.

Green Bay Packers mock-draft stimulation after Aaron Rodgers trade

Troy Franklin during Oregon vs Arizona State

While the New York Jets received the star quarterback in the Aaron Rodgers trade with the Green Bay Packers, the Packers ended up with two more draft picks than the Jets.

At the moment, the Packers have one first-round pick and two second-round picks in next year's draft, as they will receive a second-round pick from the Jets.

The Packers hold the 13th-overall pick in the draft. Their second-round pick is set to be picked at 44th-overall, and 39th-overall with their pick from Jets.

Using Sportskeeda's 2024 NFL Mock Draft Stimulator, the Packers add help on the offensive side of the ball in he first-round by selecting Georgia tackle Amarius Mims.

With their first pick in the second-round (from the New York Jets), the Packers select Florida edge rusher Princely Umanmielen. Five picks later, at 44, they add more help for quarterback Jordan Love by selecting wide receiver Troy Franklin from Oregon.

Sportskeeda two-round 2024 Mock Draft for the Green Bay Packers

A lot can happen from new until the start of the 2024 season. The Packers could accumulate more draft picks and trade draft picks, and a lot can happen in the off-season with their roster.

Who do you think will be in a better position in 2024 to compete for a Super Bowl?