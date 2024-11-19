Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Jets QB's days are numbered after Joe Douglas' exit, claims NFL insider

Speculation about Aaron Rodgers' future with the New York Jets has reached a critical juncture. One NFL insider is suggesting the quarterback's time with the team might be coming to a close following the sudden departure of general manager Joe Douglas.

Douglas's tenure ended with a devastating final record. Over his time as general manager, the Jets were 30-64. No winning seasons. No playoff appearances. The final straw came after the team dropped to a 3-8 this season, forcing owner Woody Johnson to make a decisive move.

The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh after a miserable 2-3 start to the season. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich hasn't fared much better, managing just a 1-5 record since taking over.

ESPN NFL reporter Rich Cimini highlighted the potential shift in on X (formerly Twitter) Nov. 18. His comments suggested that with a completely new regime in 2025, Rodgers might not be part of the team's plans.

"With a totally new regime in 2025, it likely means Aaron Rodgers won't be back. A new GM and new HC will probably want their own QB. Rodgers has a good relationship with Douglas, and last week he advocated for Jeff Ulbrich -- and it's hard to imagine him wanting to even be back."

The Rodgers experiment has been a disappointment. After acquiring the four-time NFL MVP from Green Bay, the Jets have seen minimal returns. Rodgers missed nearly all of 2023 with a torn Achilles. In 2024, his performance has been underwhelming: a 63.4% completion rate, 2,442 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The team's aggressive moves continue to backfire. The Jets traded for Davante Adams, Rodgers' former Packers teammate, hoping to recreate past magic. Instead, they are 1-4 since that acquisition. Douglas's draft history tells a mixed story. While he drafted stars like Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, he also missed badly with Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in 2021.

Meanwhile, a potential Rodgers trade presents complex financial challenges.

Aaron Rodgers creates financial issue for Jets

Rodgers is due $23.5 million in 2025, the final year of his restructured contract. Cutting or trading him immediately would result in a massive $25.5 million cap hit. A post-June 1 cut could save the Jets $9.5 million, offering a potential escape route.

