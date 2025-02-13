The Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh rumors continue. With incumbent quarterback Russell Wilson likely leaving the team, it will need to add a viable starting QB. The Steelers have emerged as one of the potential landing spots for the four-time NFL MVP. Getting him is something that former Pittsburgh coach Bill Cowher thinks the franchise should consider.

Former Steelers HC believes there will be dialogue about acquiring Aaron Rodgers

Cowher was the coach of the Steelers from 1992 to 2007. On Tuesday's episode of "The Dan Patrick Show," he discussed the potential addition of Rodgers.

"You've also got to have a plan moving forward. There will be dialogue there (about Rodgers), but those will be conversations taking place in that building," Cowher said.

However, the first step is finding out if Rodgers intends to continue playing. Cowher believes that he still has a hunger to compete.

"I think he wants to play," Cowher said. "I think there's going to be a place for him, somewhere."

Rodgers was informed by the New York Jets that they would be moving on from him next season. Due to cap reasons, he would likely be cut after June 1 and would then be free to sign with any team.

Bill Cowher questions the Steelers’ long-term plans

Pittsburgh rotated between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this past season and they are now free agents. They combined to guide the team to the playoffs, but their struggles later in the season and a one-and-done playoff appearance against AFC North rivals Baltimore Ravens added more uncertainty.

"Yeah, I don't know where they are right now in terms of their quarterback situation with Russell and Justin," former Steelers coach Bill Cowher said. "I think a decision has to be made: 'What's the future plan, and what is the plan in the interim?'"

Cowher also thinks that the organization should have more urgency considering the advanced ages of some of their star players.

"I think there's going to be a sense of urgency, taking some guys on the back end of their careers — T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward. They're in the latter stages of their careers," Cowher said. "They want to win now.”

The Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh rumors now have a recognizable name fanning the flames. Whether it turns into something substantial remains to be seen.

